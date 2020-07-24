Gloria Bambo: 20-Year-Old Black Woman Founding Hanging in Texas Apartment

The death of a 20-year-old Black woman is garnering attention online.

Earlier this week, a Facebook user by the name of Jamilla Arnold posted about the death of Gloria Bambo, a McKinney, Texas resident.

The message claimed that Bambo was found on July 12 by her “white male roommate” hanging inside of her garage.

“Gloria Bambo, a South African citizen, and a resident of McKinney,Texas was found hung inside her garage. Gloria resided with her roommate, a white male who found her in the garage Sunday July 12, 2020,” the post reads. “Gloria went missing Thursday and supposedly died in that garage the same day July 9. Gloria’s body was in that garage 3 days, where people resided, and repairs were made. No one has heard anything about this Why? We need to know what happened to Gloria?”

The post tagged the Collin County NAACP, The Dallas Morning News and other media outlets.

Arnold’s message has since been shared over 1,600 times with more than 250 comments.

The Collin County NAACP wrote on Twitter that it was looking “forward” to the release of police details.

@McKinneyPolice We look forward to the family receiving the results of the autopsy, photos from the scene, statement from the roommate, and release of the handwriting analysis of the letter. We will not accept the sole statement from the roommate . We will seek justice! https://t.co/tfJYBgIKBW — Collin County NAACP (@collinconaacp) July 20, 2020

The McKinney Police Department took to Facebook July 23 to address the social media speculation.

Police said Bambo’s death was possibly a suicide.

“The McKinney Police Department typically does not comment on suicides, including naming the deceased, but due to the public nature of this case we feel the need to clarify some inaccuracies,” the post reads.

The department noted that Bambo was found hanging by her “19-year-old male roommate.” It did not provide details on when or where she was found.

“A number of posts on social media have speculated about the death of Gloria Bambo, a 20-year-old Black female. Ms. Bambo’s body was discovered by her 19-year-old male housemate who has fully cooperated during the investigation. All evidence in the case so far leads investigators to believe it was suicide. The Medical Examiner’s findings are still pending but the preliminary examination of the body has not uncovered any evidence to contradict what was discovered at the residence.”

The case is still open and under investigation, it added.

“We are committed to a complete, thorough investigation of Ms. Bambo’s tragic death and we grieve the tragic loss of this promising, young life,” police said.

Heavy is reaching out to the department for comment.

Many Are Still Speculating Bambo’s Death Following the Police Commentary

As of late July 23, social media users were rallying to make the hashtag #GloriaBambo go trending.

Some criticized the media for its lack of coverage on Bambo’s death, while others questioned whether it was actually a suicide.

Where is the coverage for this?!!!! Why this keep happening?! #gloriabambo pic.twitter.com/miBWRegAfu — Taty (@Tatylachae) July 23, 2020

“The story from McKinney PD isn’t adding up,” one user wrote.

RIP Gloria Bambo. The story from McKinney PD isn’t adding up. I still stand by black people aren’t hanging themselves in 2020. We will get the truth #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YxcIW2gwac — Calmye Woods (@th3_butler) July 23, 2020

When we gonna talk about #GloriaBambo and her sus as roommate?

This is the alleged letter from the roommate asking social media to stop spreading "false info". I smell bullshit. pic.twitter.com/1ZwOhb7Hl8 — Rissa (@rissasofar) July 23, 2020

will it ever end?.. #GLORIABAMBO #SAYHERNAME #2020LYNCHINGS suicide is NO joke, but get the fuck up out my face with that. THEY BETTER INVESTIGATE THAT PROPERLY AND MAKE RIGHTFUL ARRESTS FOLLOWED WITH CHARGES. #ThisIsAMERIKKKA #JUSTICEFORGLORIABAMBO — 𝕞𝕒𝕕𝕖𝕞𝕠𝕚𝕤𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖🦂 (@_djibraa) July 21, 2020

The Roommate Released a Statement on Twitter, According to a Self-Identified Friend

A Twitter account by the handle @ImNotJanel posted a statement on behalf of Bambo’s roommate, according to Diaspora 7.

“My friend, who was also #gloriabambo’s roommate asked me to make this post on his behalf and share the correct information in regards to her passing,” the caption read.

The account, which has since been made private, shared several screenshots of apparent text messages between Bambo and her roommate up until July 10.

The account also released a supposed statement from the unnamed roommate, which claimed Bambo lived with bipolar and anxiety disorders.

The tweets have since been deleted.

