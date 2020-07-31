Graham Ivan Clark: Florida Teen Faces 30 Felony Charges in Twitter Hacking Case

Graham Ivan Clark, a 17-year-old resident in Tampa, Florida, was arrested for hacking prominent Twitter accounts and scamming people with a “Bit-Con” hoax on July 15.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren announced 30 felony charges against Clark for “scamming people across America, perpetrating the ‘Bit-Con’ hack of prominent Twitter accounts including Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and Elon Musk,” according to his statement.

The statement said that the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice located the suspect in Hillsborough after a “complex nationwide investigation.” Clark, whom Warren called “the mastermind of the recent hack of Twitter,” was arrested on the morning of July 31 in Tampa, Flordia, his arrest report shows.

Clark is accused of hacking prominent Twitter accounts including Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Apple on July 15 and posting messages that directed victims to send Bitcoin to him, according to the statement. He received more than $10,000 in Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that is “difficult to track and recover if stolen in a scam,” Warren said.

“These crimes were perpetrated using the names of famous people and celebrities, but they’re not the primary victims here. This ‘Bit-Con’ was designed to steal money from regular Americans from all over the country, including here in Florida. This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we will not stand for that,” Warren said in his statement.

Clark, who was born in 2003, will be prosecuted in Florida, where the law “allows minors to be charged as adults in financial fraud cases such as this when appropriate,” according to the statement.

“I want to congratulate our federal law enforcement partners—the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, the FBI, the IRS, and the Secret Service—as well as the Florida Department of Law enforcement. They worked quickly to investigate and identify the perpetrator of a sophisticated and extensive fraud,” Warren said.

Twitter responded by thanking law enforcement for its “swift actions,” and said it would continue to cooperate with the investigation.