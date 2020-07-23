Isaiah Jackson Arrested After Photo of Child With Knee on His Neck Goes Viral

Isaiah Jackson has been arrested in Clark County, Ohio, after a photo showing a man with his knee on the neck of a small child went viral.

The photo allegedly showing Jackson, began circulating on July 21. Another person, whose face cannot be seen in the photo, is holding the child’s arms down. The caption to the photo reads, “Blm now mf.” “BLM” is a common internet acronym for the Black Lives Matter movement. On May 25, George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

Jackson Is in Custody on a Parole Violation

Online records from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office show that Isaiah Jackson was taken into custody on July 21 on a parole violation. At the time of writing, fresh charges have not been laid against Jackson.

Jackson is listed as standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 175 pounds. Records show that Jackson faced charges of burglary and domestic violence in January 2019. In October 2018, Jackson faced charges of felonious assault, burglary, trespassing and domestic violence.

The Young Child in the Photo Celebrated His Second Birthday on June 21

One version of the photo that was spread on Facebook included the caption, “Imagine if this was in the reverse. The fact that there are multiple people doing this to this child shows you that this can not simply be explained away as just “mentally ill.” It’s similar to the nursing home videos.” According to the Facebook page of the boy’s mother, he celebrated his second birthday on June 21.

Major Chris Clark of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office told WHIO in a statement, “We are looking into this case, however it is still an active investigation. At this point we are actively looking into it and we are VERY early on into this investigation.” The statement added that the child’s mother did not know about the photo and was not present when it was taken. The child was not injured as a result of the photo.

In an interview with WHIO, the boy’s grandmother, Chasity Sowers, said, “That little boy didn’t deserve none of that.” Sowers said that Jackson is the boyfriend of her son’s ex-girlfriend. Sowers added, “I hope they all get what they deserve.”

Jackson Says That He Is Engaged on His Facebook Profile

Jackson’s Facebook profile photo shows him holding two young children. In his About section, Jackson wrote, “Cats, money, kilos is all you can hope for.” Jackson says that he works at a Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurant. Jackson says that he attended Keifer Alternative Academy and is from Springfield, Ohio. Jackson lists himself as being engaged on his profile.

CBS Atlanta reports that DeKalb County Schools were investigating a comment by a district teacher one of the versions of the viral photo. Numerous screenshots on Twitter show an account with the handle Brian Papin writing, “Again! You’re doing it wrong! One knee on the center of the back one on the neck and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or f***ing around.”

According to that profile, Brian Papin is a special education teacher at Cedar Grove High School and is based in Atlanta.

