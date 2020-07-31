JW Lucas: Producer Who Worked With Lil Uzi & DaBaby Criticized Over Breonna Taylor Tweets

JW Lucas, a producer who has worked with Lil Uzi, Lil Durk and DaBaby, has been severely criticized over tweets regarding the killing of Breonna Taylor.

On the night of March 13, 2020, 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot dead by Louisville Metro Police Department officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove.

In a series of tweets on July 30, Lucas said that while it was “terrible Breonna lost her life” and that officers “may have mishandled” the incident, the officers “were on the job and have families as well.” In that message, Lucas also accused Taylor of being “involved with multiple drug dealers who were using her house a trap spot? if you sign up for that life there are consequences.” Lucas deleted his original message.

Lucas apologized for the tweet and said that he spoke to Breonna Taylor’s sister who “informed [him] of the actual nature of the case and cleared up some things for me.” Lucas then apologized for “any potential inaccuracies.”

Lucas said that he felt as though Taylor’s death had become politicized in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. Lucas said in another message that he was not “out here campaigning for Trump.” He added, “My entire message is that we have to unify out of love and cooperation.”

In another tweet, Lucas said that the world needed to “stop being confused by political propaganda.” He added, “Anything other than cooperation is unacceptable in these times.”

Lucas continued to tweet in an attempt to clarify his thoughts saying, “I clearly said she did not deserve to die. That is not a consequence anyone should have to deal with under any circumstances. I do feel for her and her family. I don’t want people to distracted by politics…. we have to unify.” Another tweet saw Lucas say that there should be “consequences” for “selling crack or any hard drugs to our communities.” Lucas concluded saying, “Having your house raided is part of those choices. I hope people can understand the intent behind my tweet.”

Lucas got into an exchange with Women’s March organizer Tamika Mallory in which he asserted that he was “more qualified to lead the Black Lives Matter movement” as Mallory is “focused on political gain.”

A tweet that was critical of Lucas’ remarks that went viral read, “JW Lucas is another example of why Black folks & Hip Hop in general need to stop allowing outsiders to feel like they got the right to comment on any damn thing involving the culture. You were a guest & now you’re excused. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor.”

