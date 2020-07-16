Travell Mazion Dead in Austin Traffic Crash, Tributes From Friends, Boxers Say

Boxer Travell Mazion is dead following a traffic crash in Austin, Texas, according to multiple tribute posts from fellow boxers, boxing sites, and close friends who knew him.

According to BigFightWeekend, Mazion was a “rising Junior Middleweight” known as “Black Magic.” He was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash in Austin, Texas, on July 15, 2020, the site reported.

“Sad to report the passing of the great prospect Travell @black_magic92 Mazion, in a car accident. Mazion had a record of 17-0 (13KO’s) and was signed to @goldenboy . Our condolences to the family and friends of Travell. RIP Champ 🙏,” wrote Supreme Boxing on Facebook.

“Travell Mazion I was shocked to hear the news about what happened,” the boxer Joseph Suniga wrote in a Facebook tribute. “I want to let you know that you impacted us with your kindness and positive motivation. You where someone who we enjoyed watching do your thing in the ring under the bright lights and on the big stage. You will be missed and remembered as one of Austins great champions. We will make sure you are remembered as well. R.I.P. Champ. Praying for you and your family champ.”

The Big Fight Weekend site reported that Mazion was “unbeaten with a 17-0 record and last fought in January at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. That was a showcase fight on the undercard of the Jaime Munguia – Spike O’Sullivan, Golden Boy Promotions main event.”

I'm hearing Travell "Black Magic" Mazion passed away in a car crash at the age of 24. Here he is winning the NABF Title in January. #Boxing #RIP pic.twitter.com/IGjS9bKB7U — Chris Faulkner (@ChristoFaulk) July 16, 2020

His last tweet was a June 3 retweet:

Travell Mazion is one to watch at 154. https://t.co/W0xn1n3nVx — Marty (@MartyJboxing) June 3, 2020

Several Boxers & Friends Posted Tributes to Mazion, Calling Him a ‘Talented Boxer’ & Great Person

R.I.P. Travell Mazion 1995 – 2020 pic.twitter.com/xMzMtEnL5o — BOXING FRATERNITY (@boxfrat) July 16, 2020

Professional boxer Vergil Ortiz Jr. wrote on Twitter, “I can’t believe it, R.I.P Travell Mazion. For those who don’t know him or never met him, he was a very talented boxer and one of the coolest people I knew. Always enjoyed watching him fight. Love you bro, watch over us.”

I can’t believe it, R.I.P Travell Mazion. For those who don’t know him or never met him, he was a very talented boxer and one of the coolest people I knew. Always enjoyed watching him fight. Love you bro, watch over us pic.twitter.com/l18382txaS — Vergil Ortiz Jr. (@VergilOrtiz) July 16, 2020

Other boxers also weighed in.

Damn RIP my boy Travell Mazion 😔🙏🏼 — El Finito (@Hector_Tanajara) July 16, 2020

A close friend wrote, “Mann my heart hurts if I would have known Tuesday was the last day I would have seen you I would have held on just a little tighter, just a little longer, I would have stayed just a little longer!!! Your presence and smile lit up the room!!!! Love you always Travell Mazion know you made a difference in my life as well as so many others! I’m great full I met you that night on 6th your favorite spot!!! I’m at a loss of words rest easy in heaven your worries are over love!!!”

Another friend who knew him wrote, “…gone to soon… I will tresure (sic) this day forever bro.. I remember before the fight at the motel you telling me!!! You about to tune in to Magic Show!!!! The Champ is here!!!! So hurt right now!!!” Other friends filled up that man’s comment thread with statements of shock that Mazion had died.

There was indeed a news report of an Austin, Texas, traffic accident with multiple critical patients pinned and one extricated unconscious, but authorities have not yet identified those victims. According to KXAN-TV, one person was reported dead at the scene of that crash. Suniga shared the KXAN-TV story on Facebook in response to someone who asked whether the reports of Mazion’s death were true. The article doesn’t name any of the victims, however.

Here is a tweet about that crash from authorities:

Multiple #ATCEMS, North Lake Travis & @STAR_Flight_TC assets responding to a reported Pin-in Collision at ~18000 blk of FM 1431 Rd (21:13); Initial reports of multiple critical patients with extrication in progress of 1 patient. Expect extended traffic delays in the area. MTF… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 16, 2020

Mazion Wrote on Facebook That He Was Excited That His Birthday Was Coming Up

Mazion’s last post on Facebook was a share of a news story about a man who was charged with intoxicated manslaughter for striking the vehicle carrying a local teenager. He wrote, “F*** Yesss We have Justice!!! Lock his a** up.”

That same morning, Mazion wrote, “My Birthday is Coming up and I’m finna rent a boat!! 10 people on the boat! July 24th HMU if you wanna be on there!!” A man wrote on that post, “RIP my man Travell world will never be the same without you 🙏 Heaven got another angel.”

That post is now filling with comments about Mazion’s death. It was posted the morning of July 15. “RIP HOMIE,” wrote one person on the comment thread.

Mazion also posted several tributes to Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

“Literally still in tears! My Idol! My Inspiration! My Childhood Superhero! It hurts to see that heli crash! It hurts me deep!” he wrote. A man wrote on that old post, “Say hi to them in heaven for us champ. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

