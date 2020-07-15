Twitter Hacked in $100K Bitcoin Scam: See List of Hacked Accounts

More than $100,000 has been sent to a Bitcoin scam that hacked Twitter accounts belonging to people and organizations like Apple, Mike Bloomberg, Elon Musk, and more. Here’s a list of the accounts hacked so far and what’s happening.

The hacks started with mostly crypto-focused Twitter accounts and then moved beyond that. The hacked tweet tells people that their money will be doubled if they send Bitcoin to a specific BTC address within the next 30 minutes or hour.

Below is a list of Twitter accounts hacked so far, according to posts from those accounts or others who noticed they were sending out the same Bitcoin scam.

Bill Gates

Elon Musk

Apple

Bloomberg

Looks like they got Mike Bloomberg, too Apple, Elon Musk, Kanye West, and other accounts are tweeting a bitcoin scam in giant Twitter hackhttps://t.co/7hKq1ZODm9 pic.twitter.com/puYhHcUGVR — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) July 15, 2020

Kanye West

omg i almost fell for the twitter hack i saw kanye’a tweet and got excited 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IUP6X9knon — mehedi hassan (@mehedih_) July 15, 2020

Jeff Bezos

Joe Biden

Biden, Bezos, Musk, Gates have all been hit by a Twitter hack promoting some bitcoin scam pic.twitter.com/bcrpm3qeSm — kate conger (@kateconger) July 15, 2020

Uber

Gemini

Cameron Winklevoss tweeted that all the major crypto Twitter accounts were hacked, including Gemini, which had a strong password and 2 Factor Authentication.

ALL MAJOR CRYPTO TWITTER ACCOUNTS HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED. 2FA / strong password was used for @Gemini account. We are investigating and hope to have more information shortly. https://t.co/X3C0uJzc6C — Cameron Winklevoss (@winklevoss) July 15, 2020

Binance

🚨 CZ,binance,Gemini Exchange Twitter account also got hack pic.twitter.com/Tj7pwP33RU — Cryptoguru (@CryptoguruCoach) July 15, 2020

Cash App

Coinbase

CZ_Binance

Justin Sun

🚨 Scam Alert Binance Twitter account got hack‼️ 👉 There is some problem with Twitter I think that's why other big account got hack also pic.twitter.com/Uvx2UxNeJi — Cryptoguru (@CryptoguruCoach) July 15, 2020

Some of the hacks appear to be connected to tweets claiming people should go to CryptoForHealth for more information.

The Hacker Has Made More than $100K So Far

Using Bitcoin Explorer to track the Bitcoin address that was tweeted from Musk’s account, Heavy found that the address had 88 transactions with a total of 1.69691376 BTC received and 0.00000000 BTC sent as of 4:28 p.m. Eastern, just a few minutes after the first tweet. The number grew fast from there. As of 4:30 p.m., the transactions were at 111 with 2.48638415 BTC received and none yet sent. Then by 4:51 p.m. Eastern, there were 202 transactions and more than 5.85 BTC sent. Then later, as of 5:04 p.m., the account had received 6.45364473 BTC and had sent 1.04832256 BTC.

As of 5:30 p.m. Eastern, more than 290 transactions had appeared in the hacker’s Bitcoin address, according to Blockchain Explorer. This included more than 11.8 BTC received and more than 5.82 BTC sent.

With Bitcoin worth more than $9,200, that’s more than $108,000 sent to the hackers so far.

