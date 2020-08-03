WATCH: Alabama Principal Can’t Touch This COVID-19 Video Goes Viral

Dr. Quentin Lee, the principal at Childersburg High School in Alabama has gone viral with a video based on MC Hammer’s famous song, “U Can’t Touch This,” to warn students about the dangers of coronavirus as they return to class.

Lee told USA Today he wanted to highlight the things students shouldn’t touch due to COVID-19 and added, “On top of that, it’s MC Hammer. Who doesn’t love MC Hammer?” Whether schools should reopen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked debate both locally and nationally.

The video shows a mask-wearing Lee armed with hand sanitizer and a no-contact thermometer. “Dr. Quentin J. Lee, Alabama principal, sings a rap song about Covid to MC Hammer’s classic hit of ‘Can’t Touch This,'” Lee wrote on his YouTube page. “As we are all getting ready to go back to school, take a break and enjoy this parody.” The video has been viewed more than 800,000 times.

You can watch Lee’s video below.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lee Says He Likes Making ‘Silly Videos’ to Get Kids Excited About School

Dr. Lee presents Can't Touch This Covid ParodyDr. Quentin J. Lee, Alabama principal, sings a rap song about Covid to MC Hammer's classic hit of "Can't Touch This." As we are all getting ready to go back to school, take a break and enjoy this parody. Special Thanks to: Jessica Veazey, Zay, Jaden, and Aniyah- Actors CityVizualz for the videography 2020-07-28T19:02:42Z

The principal told USA Today that he wanted to make coming back to school more fun for the kids.

“Basically, just really wanted to do something fun for back-to-school to kind of reinforce a lot of the new things we’re having to do,” said Lee, to the news site. “I like making little silly videos for the kids, just to kind of get them excited about school. I wanted to something to help promote the community.”

MC Hammer – U Can't Touch This (Official Music Video)REMASTERED IN HD! Music video by MC Hammer performing U Can't Touch This. #MCHammer #CantTouchThis #Remastered #HammerTime 2009-02-24T23:55:46Z

According to USA Today, Jaylen Mitchell shot the video and students Zay, Jaden, and Aniyah, and the cheerleading coach Jessica Veazey are also featured in it. “Special Thanks to: Jessica Veazey, Zay, Jaden, and Aniyah- Actors. CityVizualz for the videography,” the YouTube page says.

Dr. Lee Sings a Song about COVID-19Dr. Lee, principal in Alabama sings a song of hope, encouragement, and joy regarding COVID-19. 2020-05-01T00:39:45Z

Lee has recorded videos before.

Lee Has Worked in Education for Years in Alabama & Is a Former Band Director

Lee’s bio page on the school website says he has been the principal at Childersburg High School since 2017. Before that, he was principal at Talladega County Central High School, assistant principal at Childersburg Middle School, and band director at Talladega County Central High School.

He has a bachelor’s degree in Instrumental Music Education from Alabama A&M University, a master’s degree at Instructional Leadership Samford University and also lists “Ed.S. Instructional Leadership Jacksonville State University” and “Ed.D. Instructional Leadership Samford University” on his bio page.

“I am happily married to my beautiful wife Anita Coachman Lee,” he wrote. “She is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and currently works in and around Calhoun County. I have three amazing children; Kiesha Lee who is a First Year College student at Highlands College in Birmingham. Cass who is a six year old energetic bundle of joy that is a first grade student at Munford Elementary, and Aniya the sassy four year old that has mastered the skill of being adorable and learning to read.”

He is a past board member of the Anniston Youth Orchestra and a board member of Alabama Childhood Food Solutions.

READ NEXT: Remembering Summer Taylor, the Seattle Black Lives Matter Protester Struck by a Car at a Protest