COVID-19 Stimulus Money: What to Do If You Still Haven’t Received a Check

If you’re still missing your first stimulus check, there are certain steps you should take to ensure you receive your payment.

As Forbes points out, the first thing you should do is make sure you are eligible for a check. According to the IRS, Americans who have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of up to $75,000 (and married couples making $150,000) are eligible to receive the full $1,200. Individuals with dependents under age 17 also qualify for an additional $500 per dependent.

To find out more about if you qualify for an Economic Impact Payment, click here.

If you do qualify for an Economic Impact Payment, the first step you should take is using the Get My Payment tab to check the status of your stimulus payment and see how you will be receiving it.

According to the IRS website, if the Get My Payment application says you are receiving a check, then your payment may come in the form of a debit card. Those cards are sent in plain white envelopes from Money Network Cardholder Services.

What If You Didn’t File a Return in 2018 or 2019?

If you have yet to file a tax return in 2019, you must submit your 2019 tax return to receive the payment. Those who are not required to send in a 2018 or 2019 tax return, use the Non-Filers tool.

The non-filers IRS tool will ask you to give “necessary 2019 information about yourself and any eligible spouse or qualifying children.”

Request a ‘Payment Trace’

Forbes reports that after doing the above, you need to request a “payment trace”– specifically, do this if your stimulus payment check was lost, stolen, or otherwise destroyed.

The outlet reports, “… you should make this [payment trace] request if you received Notice 1444 (a notice from the IRS that lists what your stimulus payment should be) or the IRS Get My Payment tool shows your payment was issued but you have not received it.”

On June 19, the IRS updated their website to share that you should request a trace on your payment under the following circumstances:

– It has been 5 days since the scheduled deposited date

– It has been 4 weeks since it was mailed by check to a standard address

– It has been 6 weeks since it was mailed, and you have a forwarding address on file with the local post office

– It has been 9 weeks since it was mailed, and you have a foreign address

They add, “Do not request a Payment trace to determine if you were eligible for a payment, the amount of payment you should have received, or you have not received a Notice 1444 or a payment date from Get My Payment.”

To start a payment trace, call 1-800-919-9835. Or, submit and complete Form 3911, Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund (PDF).

The IRS will issue a response six weeks after a request for a Payment trace is received.

