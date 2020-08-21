WATCH: Fly Lands on Mike Bloomberg During Democratic Convention Speech

While Mike Bloomberg spoke during the Democratic National Convention, a fly kept buzzing around him. The moment definitely got the attention of people on social media. See videos of that moment and photos below.

The Fly Landed on His Lip & His Eyebrow

Bloomberg spoke after a group of candidates who ran for the Democratic nomination talked about Joe Biden and their positive experiences with him. While Bloomberg spoke, a fly kept buzzing around him. It’s not clear if Bloomberg was ignoring the fly or if he really didn’t realize it was there.

In this clip it lands on his lip.

Watch: Some fly flies on the lip of Mike Bloomberg in the middle of his speech. pic.twitter.com/4x5Lz5AsF9 — Teen for Joemala 💛⚖️🌊 (@KhiveBidenBro) August 21, 2020

And in this video it lands on his eyebrow.

Lmaooooo mayor Bloomberg had a fly right on his eyebrow pic.twitter.com/feHcMdirGw — LueMcClain (@LueMcclain) August 21, 2020

Here’s a slow motion version in case you want to see the moment with the fly more closely.

remind me again what flies are attracted to pic.twitter.com/irGZwyLsVT — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 21, 2020

The fly appeared during the last night of the Democratic National Convention, when Joe Biden later would give his acceptance speech. Some people are debating about whether or not Bloomberg might have accidentally eaten the fly, although that’s unlikely.

Here are photos of Bloomberg’s moment with the fly.

the bloomberg fly is truly the all star of the DNC pic.twitter.com/Yvta8Wcc3F — Antonino Cummings (@Antoninohboy) August 21, 2020

In case you need a closeup, Twitter is quick to provide.

Bloomberg just had a fly land on his face. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/uL5wa58MPS — IncreasinglyConfused (@lookinforgold) August 21, 2020

And yes, everyone noticed. Now the moment is going viral on Twitter.

Bloomberg making a compelling speech supporting Joe Biden. Fly lands on his face. Me: I hope nobody noticed that. (Checks Twitter) Me: pic.twitter.com/edSdiAFaDM — Alex Harris (@AlexHarrisJDMBA) August 21, 2020

Some people said they liked Bloomberg’s speech, but they couldn’t stop thinking about that fly.

Wow! Bloomberg's speech at the Democratic National Convention is giving me thoughts of voting for him at some point in the future. But what's up with the damn fly pic.twitter.com/XjTM3ktCR5 — Devi Rhamesz (@ChrliesWarchest) August 21, 2020

Others joked that it was an omen.

A fly just landed on Mike Bloomberg's face. Take that for the omen it obviously is — The Apocalyptic Judi Dench (@rossneir) August 21, 2020

Most of the Convention Went Smoothly, But There Were Still Interesting Moments from Time to Time

For the most part, the Democratic convention has gone smoothly over the last few days, despite the unprecedented need for every speaker to appear virtually. But there were still moments that caught people’s attention, like the fly landing on Bloomberg.

For example, when Joe Biden officially was nominated after the roll call, he was asked to give an acceptance speech. He simply said: “Well thank you very, very, much, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family and I’ll see you on Thursday. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

"Vice President Biden is hereby invited to deliver an acceptance speech." "Thank you very, very, much, from the bottom of my heart. Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family & I'll see you on Thursday. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/n7qtDWGhPK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2020

Some people joked about how short his speech was, while others thought it was just right.

And people are still debating about whether or not he said he was “Jill Biden’s husband” or “Joe Biden’s husband” after Jill Biden’s speech.

In tender moment, Joe Biden embraces Jill Biden following her keynote #DemConvention remarks. "I'm Jill Biden's husband…You can see why she's the love of my life and the rock of our family." https://t.co/g2aifw44ZR pic.twitter.com/yEM18SMx2l — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2020

In a poll, 73% voted that he was saying he was “Jill Biden’s husband,” which is a common joke he likes to make after Jill Biden speaks.

And then there was the moment during roll call when Delaware awkwardly passed in its vote. But it turned out later that this was because Delaware, as Biden’s home state, was going to give the decisive vote for Biden at the very end.

The convention this year was supposed to be in Milwaukee, but the coronavirus pandemic changed plans quite a bit. The anchor of the convention is still at the Wisconsin Center, ABC News reported, but delegates and speakers did not travel there. The only people who will be there are production team members coordinating a combination of live and taped feeds.

So of course, such a big change has caused a few awkward moments here and there and a couple of awkward pauses. But overall, most of the convention has gone very smoothly.