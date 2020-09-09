Charles ‘Manson’s Daughter’ Throws Racist Fit in Missouri Taco Bell

A new “Karen” is going viral after a Missouri woman was filmed erupting on Taco Bell employees following an apparent discrepancy over her bill.

On August 23, Stockton resident Jeremy Thornton posted about the Bolivar encounter on Facebook, accompanied by a roughly-one-and-a-half-minute video.

He explained that the unidentified woman, now dubbed “Taco Bell Karen,” was upset because she believed she was “shorted some tacos,” writing:

Our crazy experience at Taco Bell in Bolivar, MO. I was very impressed how the young employees handled themselves! This lady was obviously on something! Warning! Very foul and offensive language!

The Bolivar police department also did a fine job shortly after. All because she thought that she was shorted some tacos. (She wasn’t)

In the video, the woman is seen repeatedly harassing restaurant staff while demanding more food. At one point, she hurls the N-word and other insults toward one of the employees behind the cash register, the footage shows.

She also invokes the “Manson” family in another threat, the clip continues.

“Taco Bell Karen” eventually leaves on her own accord — but not before threatening to bring back her husband, the video captures.

Thornton, whose post has amassed over 700 comments, said he “was very impressed” with how the “young employees handled themselves,” according to his post.

Taco Bell told The New York Post that the chain “does not tolerate any kind of harassment or discrimination.”

“The franchisee who operates this location confirmed that no one was injured, and we are proud of the team members present who handled the difficult situation with such patience,” the company said to the newspaper.

The Woman Refers to Herself as the Daughter of Charles Manson

Throughout the video, “Taco Bell Karen” repeatedly threatens an employee, shouting, “I will f**k you up” and “give me my goddamn food, you little p***y.”

She then calls the worker the N-word in her fit of rage, exclaiming, “you ain’t good enough for a real job, you little punk.”

Staff members continue to remain calm and attempt to deescalate the situation, but the woman becomes more and more hostile.

The “Karen” then claims she is “Charlie f***in’ Manson’s daughter” while attempting to trash the front-counter.

Many Have Taken to Social Media to Condemn the Woman’s Behavior

Racist woman in Missouri calls Taco Bell employees the n-word & has a meltdown pic.twitter.com/u1uPshh4zJ — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 7, 2020

As footage of the Taco Bell encounter began to circulate online, many took to Twitter and other platforms to share their opinions on the woman’s behavior.

On September 7, the clip was reposted by the popular Twitter account, Fifty Shades of Whey, with the caption: “Racist woman in Missouri calls Taco Bell employees the n-word & has a meltdown.”

The tweet has garnered over half a million views and invoked a wide-range of reactions.

While some users criticized the woman’s racist rant, others questioned why bystanders didn’t do more to intervene.

Below are some of the responses:

The woman was quickly dubbed “Taco Bell Karen,” joining the growing list of pandemic-era Karens who will go down in infamy.

The term “Karen” emerged as an insult for “white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring,” Newsone writes.

