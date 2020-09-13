WATCH: Compton Officer Shooting Witness Reaction Video Causes Controversy

A man was caught on video reacting to the news that two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded in an ambush. His reaction is causing controversy. You can watch the video below, but be aware that it’s disturbing.

It’s not the only video to cause controversy on social media. In some videos, Black Lives matter protesters were seen blocking the entrance to the hospital emergency room where the two deputies were taken after being shot in the head in their squad car on September 12, 2020.

Here’s the video of the man. The woman who shared it on Twitter called it “Reprehensible witness reaction video of the 2 officers being shot point blank.” However, another man countered, “All the dude is saying is, oh sh**. Just expressing shock at the situation.” Others thought he sounded like he was reacting to the officer shootings with “glee.” Another woman wrote, “Me thinks BLM and their supporters have a new marketing problem on their hands, as they should. To dismiss the glee in this man’s response while purporting police to be fundamentally racist does not compute, and the rest of out here know it.”

Reprehensible witness reaction video of the 2 officers being shot point blank. pic.twitter.com/LqAe2yj4An — The Red-Headed Libertarian™ (@TRHLofficial) September 13, 2020

The actor James Woods wrote on Twitter, “Here’s the reaction of an eyewitness to the ambush of two Deputies shot in the head in #Compton. The victims are in the background. No one is going to help them. Vote like your life depends on it. #BlueLivesMatter.”

Protesters oinked, shouted “we hope they die,” used the “F” word at officers and promised they would die one by one. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department took to Twitter to implore people to stop blocking the hospital emergency room’s exit and entrance. The department wrote on Twitter on Sept. 13, 2020: “To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.”

They added: “After deputies issued a dispersal order for the unlawful assembly of a group of protesters blocking the hospital emergency entrance & exits, a male adult protester refused to comply & cooperate. During his arrest, a struggle ensued at which time a female adult ran towards the deputies, ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled with the male and interfered with the arrest. The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person. Both individuals have been arrested for 148 P.C.”

The Officers Were Ambushed, Video Shows

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The Sheriff’s Department earlier released video showing the suspect shooting into the squad car.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter:

“…2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers…One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter of the Compton shooting, “Animals that must be hit hard!”

Videos Show BLM Protesters at the Hospital

BLM protesters trying to breach St. Francis hospital where two officers are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush.

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/0x3uj04ahW — MKViti (@selfdeclaredref) September 13, 2020

Video showed people trying to “breach” the hospital’s emergency room. In one video, a man tells them they will die “one by one.”

93% peaceful BLM at St. Francis Hospital telling police they will die one by one. #LosAngeles 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/230auQEc2T — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 13, 2020

In another video protesters made “oink” sounds. “F*ck the police. F*ck you all,” says one.

A group of assholes went to St. Francis Hospital to protest where the two police officers were shot are being treated. 🤯🤯 #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/ML5teteqfS — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 13, 2020

