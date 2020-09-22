Fartlander Ween Wedding Invitation Goes Viral on Twitter: Is It Real?

A fake wedding invitation has provided social media with a collective laugh amid the coronavirus pandemic. Comedian Dan White shared a parody invitation to the “Fartlander-Ween” wedding on September 21 and the post quickly picked up a lot of attention. The term “Fartlander” was trending in the United States on Twitter within hours and the original post was retweeted thousands of times.

At first glance, the invitation looks like it could be coming from a real couple motivated to keep their original wedding date in spite of the pandemic. But if the names on the card – Erica Fartlander and Dustin Ween – were not a dead giveaway, there are other explicit clues that the invitation was created as a joke.

The Picture Is a Stock Photo From a Company That Sells Wedding Invitations

Damn. Just got this in the mail. pic.twitter.com/Vqd9mPFxav — Dan White (@atdanwhite) September 21, 2020

The couple pictured on the invitation is the first obvious clue that the card is fake. The image is a stock photo from Mixbook, a design company that sells wedding invitations, calendars, photo books and other creations.

The image used in the Fartlander-Weener invitation was used to demonstrate the “modern lace” design couples could select for their invitations. Models likely posed for this shot, as well. The stock photo lists the names Emily Martin and Eric Clarins. But a Google search of those names together, along with the wedding location in Burlingame, California, does not yield any results.

Commenters on social media had a lot of fun with the names on the fake invitation.

Imagine the years of torment having the surname of Fartlander. Wishing the years away to find the man of your dreams, to one day marry him and take on a new identity. Only for that identity to be Mrs Ween 😂 #Fartlander #Ween pic.twitter.com/ImxyIvN9Lj — CH (@OfficialCWH) September 22, 2020

How many people googled Erica #fartlander after seeing this pic.twitter.com/5MqgAF1zE9 — kat100millz (@katviera82) September 22, 2020

#Fartlander, isn't that what Stormfront calls Homelander behind his back? #TheBoys — Quantum Mechanic® (@JamesEFinch) September 21, 2020

i’d wanna get married ASAP just to change my last name too if it was FARTLANDER https://t.co/Zinq5uj10Y — Chico (@niccobatoon) September 21, 2020

I saw #Fartlander trending and thought it was a new TV show out of Portland. But no, it's a troll-ific wedding invitation. It must be fake – it checks off too many red flag boxes not to be. pic.twitter.com/tLyEfrexNd — Cynthia T – AKA Bitcoin Mafia (@Bitcoin_Mafia) September 22, 2020

The Invite Mentions a ‘Cough Room’ & Alludes to Grandparents Dying After the Ceremony

Omw to the cough room pic.twitter.com/DCBMvY2OZT — rawn (@RawnFlores) September 21, 2020

The invitation appears to mock couples that are willing to take the risk of holding a large wedding. The card states that face coverings are not allowed at the ceremony because the couple wants “to see everyone’s beautiful mouths.”

#Fartlander Quick peek at the Fartlander Ween “cough room” protocol pic.twitter.com/oQwKpvT3jG — Kevin Hawn (@KevVekKevVek) September 22, 2020

The invite adds that there will be a “designated cough room.” Social media commenters had a good laugh over this particular line. One Twitter user shared a GIF from the show Modern Family, which showed the character Manny Delgado getting hit with a spray bottle. The user wrote, “Quick peek at the Fartlander Ween ‘cough room’ protocol.”

They must be getting married at a Catholic church, the cry room is being utilized as a cough room.#Fartlander — Scott Lorenzen (@SLorenzen62) September 22, 2020

One Twitter user remarked, “They must be getting married at a Catholic church, the cry room is being utilized as a cough room.”

The invitation goes on to allude to the fact that elderly Americans are more at risk of dying from the virus. The card reads, “Taking lots of photos of grandparents in case anything happens.” This also inspired some humorous responses. One user joked, “See you at the wedding, brother! We’re driving — retrofitted our CR-V with a detachable coffin in the third row so we can bring grandma home afterwards.”

See you at the wedding, brother! We're driving — retrofitted our CR-V with a detachable coffin in the third row so we can bring grandma home afterwards — ben "limited breadsticks" flores (@limitlessjest) September 21, 2020

Another person wrote, “Gotta love the acknowledgement that we’ll probably kill Gram Gram and Pop Pop, but it’s fine since we’re gonna take a lot of pictures.”

Gotta love the acknowledgement that we'll probably kill Gram Gram and Pop Pop, but it's fine since we're gonna take a lot of pictures — Justice for #BreonnaTaylor (@Hunh2x44) September 22, 2020

even in the midst of the Fartlander-Ween wedding, featuring the Cough Room, the line about taking pictures of grandparents is the dead giveaway — Kyle 🥁 (@kcwhipp) September 21, 2020

To be fair, if your name was #Fartlander you'd probably do just about anything to get it legally changed.

Including marry a "Weens" & kill your grandparents, I guess. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — AJ – Doesn't need her husband's permission (@aj_mirabelle) September 21, 2020

There Is Actually a Wedding Registry at Bed Bath & Beyond

Yes, someone actually created a wedding registry for the fake Fartlander-Ween wedding. The registry on the Bed Bath & Beyond website states that the ceremony is taking place on October 31 and includes only four items.

The first two items listed are another giveaway that this was all a humorous farce: An air purifier and a no-contact thermometer. The other items on the registry are a $100 gift card and framed wall art that reads “Fartlander Ween.”

A Maine Wedding Has Been Linked to at Least Eight Deaths

The Fartlander-Ween wedding invitation may be a joke, but it comes on the heels of a real wedding that has been linked to at least eight deaths. The wedding in question took place on August 7 in the town of Millinocket.

According to CNN, coronavirus outbreaks at a nursing home and a county jail were linked back to the wedding reception. Both the nursing home and the jail were located more than 100 miles away from where the wedding took place.

According to People, there were 65 guests at the wedding. CBS Boston reported that as of September 20, more than 270 people had tested positive for COVID-19 after either attending the wedding, coming into contact with someone who did, or through a tertiary contact. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says eight deaths have been linked to the wedding, WCVB-TV reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended against gathering with a large number of people. Outdoor events are considered safer but the agency cautions that the “more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading.” The CDC recommends wearing a mask and maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others outside of your household.

