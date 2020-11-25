Aaron Melzer Dead: Former Vocalist for the Band Secrets Dies

Aaron Melzer, formerly of the post-Hardcore band Secrets, has died, the group announced on its Facebook page.

“Today we lost our brother, our friend, and our family with the passing of Aaron Melzer. Aaron’s passing came much too soon in his life and in ours. Words cannot express how devastating and painful this is for all of us to hear and believe,” the group wrote on November 25.

“We will miss Aaron every day. Every day we will remember his presence, his laughter, the joy he could bring to a room, the light he brought with him to the stage, his smiles, his heart, and every memory we were able to share with him. For now we ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and loved ones as we take this time to reflect & grieve. We love you Aaron & you will not be forgotten.”

The post concluded with the line, “Aaron Forever.”

A cause of death was not given.

Fans Offered Tributes to Melzer

Fans filled up the Secrets’ comment thread with tributes and prayers. Here are some of those reactions:

“I’ve met him a few times and just came across a picture I took with him in 2015. He was seriously such a wonderful guy and an incredible singer! Sending peace to all of his friends and family in this awful time. 💔”

“I’m seriously in shock by this news. Aaron and Secrets as a whole opened the door, and introduced me to a wide range of amazing music. He was a phenomenal vocalist. Absolutely devastated….RIP Aaron. I have no doubts your music will forever be an inspiration to future vocalists. Rest easy brother. 💔”

“Absolutely devastated. Meeting you was an honor. I hate 2020. I hope wherever you are, you are still killing it and know how much you will be missed.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss guys, loved fragile figures and he seemed like such a great guy. Rest easy Aaron.”

Melzer Left the Group in 2015

Melzer and the group parted ways in 2015; he was part of the band since 2013 and its album Fragile Figures. This is what Melzer wrote at that time, according to Kill Your Stereo:

Friends and fans, there’s no real easy way to say this… After months and months of careful thought and consideration I have decided to part ways with SECRETS. Simply put, the touring lifestyle is no longer for me; I have different goals for my life now. In my two-year career with SECRETS I was able to travel the world, see places I had never dreamed of seeing, and make some great friendships all while doing what I loved most, playing music. I have a lot of people in the industry to thank for helping me along the way but most importantly I have each and every one of you to thank. The amount of love and support I received in my two years with SECRETS was astronomical. You are all (minus those assholes who comment on Youtube videos, you know who you are) truly special and unique individuals with the power to make this world a better place. You certainly made my world a little bit brighter. And for that, I can’t thank you guys enough. I wish the boys the best of luck and ask that you continue to show them the same support you always have. You’ll love the new guy and he’s tall like me, so filling my shoes (literally) shouldn’t be too difficult. This was a decision I made to better my life. I wasn’t happy so I made the decision to change it. Going forward, I ask that you respect my decision and my privacy with this matter. But most importantly, I ask that you keep any negative comments to yourself. There’s no more to this story, so I will not be answering any questions. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for your unwavering support. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for you all and I’ll miss seeing those beautiful faces every tour.

