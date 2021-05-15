Aces vs Storm Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The defending champion Seattle Storm get their season rolling against the Las Vegas Aces in a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals on Saturday.

Aces vs Storm Preview

Seattle’s bid for back-to-back titles begins on Saturday as they take on the Las Vegas Aces in a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals. There wasn’t been a repeat champion since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001-02.

The Storm return a solid core, which is headlined by 2020 Finals MVP Breanna Stewart, two-time All-Star guard Jewell Loyd and veteran Sue Bird.

Bird dealt with injuries last year, but says she is ready to roll as the season kicks into gear.

“It wasn’t a product of my age; it wasn’t a product of anything else other than getting my knee banged and having a bone bruise,” Bird told ESPN. “And having to deal with that, coming back a little too soon, which was my fault, having to take a little bit more time off.

“I definitely take care of my body. I do what I have to do to be playing at a high level as an athlete. Things happen sometimes, and that’s what happened to me in the 2020 season. Knock on wood, I hope things like that don’t happen to anybody on this team. But right now, my health is great. I feel great.”

The big matchup to watch will be between Stewart and Aces star Aja Wilson, a scoring machine in her own right who will be in the running for MVP.

“Stewie’s game doesn’t seem like it has one kink in it,” Wilson said of Stewart. “I’ve got to give her flowers; I’m not gonna sit here and be a hater. It’s just that smooth, and that’s what makes it so hard to guard.”

Stewart had similar praise for Wilson.

“When she gets in her spots, it’s like automatic. With the midpost, with the one-dribble pull-up, going to the left. It’s so difficult to defend. And as she’s continued into the league, it’s seeing her leadership and her growth on and off the court.”

The Aces have plenty of talent around Wilson, but they’ll be missing a key veteran in Angel McCoughtry, who tore her ACL and meniscus during a preseason game.

“Initially, every negative thought came to my head,” McCoughtry said in a statement. “This game has been such a blessing to me, and so has God. I will conquer this challenge even better than last time. I will recover and fight my way back to the court. I still have tons of basketball to play, God has ALWAYS delivered for me … and it’s not over yet!”

