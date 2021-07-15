WATCH: Addison Rae Accused of Saying ‘Hi’ to Trump [VIDEO]

A video claims to show Addison Rae, the TikTok influencer, going up to introduce herself to former President Donald Trump at the UFC fight night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The video shows a man who appears to be Trump and then the shadow of a woman going up to the former president, tapping him on the shoulder, and saying, “Hi, I’m Addison. Nice to meet you. I have to say hi. Hello. So nice to meet you.”

A man in the video says to another man, “Addison Rae exposed. She knows what she’s doing.” They then make a sexual comment about the two. Here’s that video, which, according to Cosmopolitan, was initially posted by the NELK YouTubers. The video has more than 4 million views on YouTube.

Addison Rae going to introduce herself to Donald Trump LMFAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/b57U4ej60Y — jackie (@trippieejackie) July 13, 2021

According to Buzzfeed, she’s the third most followed person on TikTok. Heavy sent a request to comment to Addison Rae’s publicist through her company.

Trump did attend the UFC fight on July 10, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some People Criticized Addison Rae for the Trump Video But Others Defended Her

Addison rae and now megan fox supporting trump, @JoeBiden you’re over pic.twitter.com/aqL2Mu6Jij — Tones And I stan account 💙 (@Tonesandlstan) July 15, 2021

Some people criticized Addison Rae after the video went viral. One Twitter user wrote, “not Addison Rae being one of the biggest performative activists last summer and now her willingly going up to Trump to introduce herself and talk to him.”

Another wrote, “addison rae fan girling and introducing herself to trump is the most predictable and hilarious thing i’ve seen on twitter.” Another wrote, “i just saw a video of addison rae fangirling over trump…I KNEW SOMETHING WAS OFF ABOUT HER.”

Others defended her. Another Twitter user wrote, “Leave Addison Rae alone! She’s not someone’s sugar daddy or a cougar so LEAVE HER THE F*** ALONE AND SHUT UP! She only said Hi to trump and that’s it!”

Wrote another, “People are trying to CANCEL Addison Rae for saying HI to Donald Trump. Gtfo .. today’s times are RIDICULOUS.”

Another wrote, “Have you noticed that celebrities are getting back to interacting with Trump? Mel Gilson saluting, Jake Paul and Nelk Boys taking pictures with him. Support from certain Tiktokers such as Addison Rae, Bryce Hall; Megam Fox talking about Trump being a legend and more and more.”

It’s not the first time she was accused of being a Trump supporter; some fans claimed there was a Trump flag on the floor of this photo, but Addison countered that it was a beach towel.

my meme used to buy us these for my papas bday (July 4th) a good 2010 souvenir pic.twitter.com/6ROj0JcGyy — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) August 27, 2020

She previously debunked claims she voted as a Republican, saying documents shared online were fake, according to Yahoo. She didn’t respond to the site’s request for comment on the current Trump video controversy.

Addison Rae Caused Another Controversy With a Tweet About Journalism

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

Addison Rae was definitely at the UFC fight. In fact, it wasn’t only the Trump video that caused controversy. She also caused controversy when she posted this tweet online: “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment.”

She later tweeted the post out again but with this comment on July 10, 2021, “nvm y’all got me fired.” According to E Online, the photo was taken at “a preliminary event for the UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor match in Las Vegas.”

She wasn’t really working at the event as a journalist, though, E Online reported, quoting a source as saying, “She did one social activation for UFC where she interviewed Dustin because they’re from the same town, Lafayette. She’s not, nor was she ever, a correspondent. She’ll be at the fight tonight but just as a spectator. There were never any plans for her to have any further official responsibilities.”

Addison Rae (real last name Easterling) has gained over 33 million followers and 1.5 billion likes on TikTok since her career began in just mid 2019.

She has been a very well-known member of the “Hype House,” a popular TikTok group that boasts nearly 3.5 million Instagram followers and 13.4 million followers on TikTok. The group of popular creators forms to collaborate on videos, content, and boost one another’s online reach.

Members of the Hype House include creators like 15-year-old Charli D’Amelio (48 million followers) and 18-year-old Josh Richards (16 million followers). Addison is most well-known for her POV (point of view) videos, dancing videos, and facial expressions.

During a Hollywire interview on January 18, 2020, Addison said she first downloaded TikTok as a joke. She commented that she had seen a lot of the middle schoolers she babysat using the app and decided to try it for herself.

