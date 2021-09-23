How to Watch App State vs Marshall Football Live Online

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-1) hit the road to take on Appalachian State (2-1) on Thursday at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Marshall vs Appalachian State Preview

After a pair of lopsided wins to open the season, Marshall faced its first adversity of the year last week in the form of a 42-38 loss to East Carolina. The Herd seemed to be in control but let ECU reel off 21 points in the fourth quarter for the win.

Despite the loss, offense wasn’t a problem for Marshall, with the unit racking up 647 yards — 433 through the air.

“We weren’t able to come up with some plays in the second half,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “I’m proud of the way the guys fought, proud of the attitude they had. It hurts, but we’ve got to move on.”

Quarterback Grant Wells is the engine that makes the Marshall offense go. He’s passed for over 330 yards in each of the first three games of the season.

“It’s going to be a challenge — phenomenal environment, phenomenal football team, phenomenal football culture,” Huff said. “That’s what I told the guys when we did our pre-scout. This program that we’re going to play has been a successful program for a long time.”

The Mountaineers bounced back from a narrow loss to Miami with a 44-10 beatdown of Elon last week. App State racked up 528 yards of offense in the victory, with quarterback Chase Brice passing for 293 yards and one touchdown.

“I see him as a manager of the offense who can make the big throw,” Huff said of Brice. “What does ‘manager of the offense’ mean? It’s not a disrespectful term, it’s a term that means he’s able to take what the defense gives him, he knows the offensive system, he knows when to check out of plays, he knows when to check into plays. He knows when, in RPOs, when to throw it or hand it off. Those types of things — he can manage their system.”

Appalachian State is a seven-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 59, which seems modest with what these offenses have shown they can do.

Marshall is 1-4 against the spread in its last 5 games. Appalachian State is 8-1 straight up in their last nine games against an opponent in the Conference USA conference.