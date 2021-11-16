Where to Watch Argentina vs Brazil World Cup Qualifier in US

Brazil will host Colombia in a Round 13 matchup in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers that will take place at the Estadio Bicentenario in San Juan, Argentina. The biggest rivalry in international football will finally be played after being suspended the last time these two sides were five minutes into their last encounter.

In the United States, the match (6:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Argentina vs Brazil and every CONMEMBOL World Cup qualifier exclusively on FuboTV.

You’ll need to sign up for either the “Latino Plus” base package, or the “Fubo Starter” base package plus “CONMEBOL & More” add-on to watch:

Watch on FuboTV

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Argentina vs Brazil live on the FuboTV app (on the fubo Sports Network 2 or fubo Latino Network 1 channels), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Argentina vs Brazil Preview

The stakes are always high as there is a great deal of pride with which a rivalry of this nature is played. Brazil is the lose South American side already qualified for the World Cup after their win against Colombia in the last round of matches.

The ambience in San Juan for the Argentine national team was at a fever-pitch level for days leading up to this match. On Monday, that enthusiasm overflowed as security lost control of the situation and saw some fans begin breaking through barriers as impatience emerged due to the tardiness of the team's arrival at their hotel.

Fans were present waiting for the team since 6pm local time, but weather conditions at the airport did not allow the players to deplane. Between that and delays, fans became restless and decided to end up doing that type of damage around the hotel.

Finally when the time arrived, things settles down and the fans began cheering for their national side.

Yet all eyes in CONMEBOL qualifiers are set on Argentina and how they find themselves in great form. If one looks what is at play in this match and it is easy to say that the Albiceleste are the ones that will have all to play for.

A win or a draw for them also puts them into the World Cup combined with no wins for Colombia, Chile or Uruguay. Two of those three teams have to not win in order for Argentina to qualify. If those results do not occur, then the Albiceleste would just have to wait until January to punch their ticket.

After their win against Uruguay, Argentina are now heading into historical ground under Lionel Scaloni as they now find themselves in the middle of a 24-match unbeaten streak dating back to the 2019 Copa América.

Before leaving for San Juan, Scaloni confirmed that Messi was going to start against Brazil.

Brazil in the meantime suffered a big loss after Neymar was ruled out due to a knock that he suffered against Colombia and was released from the team.

With his absence, the two players that will most likely be looked at are Phillipe Coutinho or Vinicius Jr. Outside of that change, nothing else is expected to be changed by Tite coming into this match.

Argentina probable XI: Emiliano Martínez, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristián Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez

Brazil probable XI: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Jr.

Head to Head:

Previous Matches: 108

Argentina Wins: 41

Brazil Wins: 42

Draws: 25