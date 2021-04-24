How to Watch Arizona Spring Game Online Free

Former Arizona Wildcats and Super Bowl winners Rob Gronkowski and Teddy Bruschi will be on the sidelines guest coaching in Arizona’s annual spring football game Saturday.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Arizona spring game online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is the only streaming service that includes Pac-12 Network and a free trial

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Arizona spring game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 Arizona spring game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle or the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option also doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get $10 off your first month and get Showtime, Starz and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2021 Arizona spring game live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Arizona Football Spring Game 2021 Preview

The Wildcats finished 0-5 in 2020, and they have lost 12 in a row dating back to 2019. Arizona was dreadful on both sides of the ball last season, scoring just 17.4 points a game, while allowing 39.8 points a game to opposing teams. They managed just 10 touchdowns and 369.4 yards a game on offense over five games, and they’ll be looking to new head coach Jedd Fisch to dig them out of the hole they’re in and take them to the next level.

One thing to watch for in the spring game will be the team’s dueling young signal-callers. The team has yet to name a starter, with Fisch not yet revealing which quarterback will get the lead the team next season. Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer are the top candidates, and the new Wildcats coach is going to wait and see which one distinguishes himself before making anything official. South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud will also be in the mix, and may be the team’s biggest wild card at the position.

“This has been a massive immersion of football thrown into their heads. We’ve tried to give them as many reps as possible and see if there is a separation. Currently there’s not much. Currently they’re just battling back and forth,” Fisch said about the current quarterback competition this week.

The spring game may give Cruz and Plummer a chance to stand out, which is apparently something neither has done yet. “There’s been a lot of good; there’s been some bad,” quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty added. “We’re still in the process right now. It’s still under construction. But we have seen a ton of improvement out of these guys. They’re starting to grasp the offense and own the offense more.”

On the other side of the ball, one of the many new changes incorporated by Fisch has been to add Bruschi as a consultant. Ricky Hunley and Chuck Cecil will be the team’s new defensive line and defensive backs coaches, respectively, bringing a new edge to a defense that surrendered 25 touchdowns in five games last year.

Arizona will hold its final practices this week, and the team is expecting big things, with palpable excitement surrounding the group.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.