Where to Watch Atlético Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao in US

Atlético Madrid will face Athletic Club at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain in a matchup with top of the table ramifications in Round 5 of La Liga race.

Atlético Madrid vs Athletic Club Preview

Diego Simeone’s side is coming off a disappointing draw in Champions League play against Porto where they could have lost save for a disastrous VAR decision that disallowed a clear goal scored by the Portuguese side in the final moments of the match.

Los Colchoneros now return to league play where they have been solid as they are unbeaten in their last nine matches, but they happen to be facing the last team to beat them in Athletic Club. The last time these two played, it was the Basques beating Atleti 2-1 thanks to goals from Álex Berenguer and Íñigo Martínez at San Mamés, putting their title hopes in danger after having lost a 10-point lead during the months of March and April. In the end, the Madrid side were able to hold off all comers and win their first league title in seven seasons.

Now Atleti come into this match with the possibility of going top of the table should Valencia and Real Madrid share the points at Mestalla.

Despite all this, Atlético have disappointed in the early stages of the new season. The consensus in Spanish footballing circles is that they are the top candidates to win the league title once again, although Real Madrid are looking solid under Carlo Ancelotti. Atleti have been unable to truly create offense and Antoine Griezmann is slowly looking to consolidate himself in the Starting XI.

One player that will be out for Simeone will be Thomas Lemar.

Athletic is just two points off the pace and a win for them would, at worst, in direct Champions League spots. Yet they will look to accomplish this feat by winning in Madrid against the rojiblancos for the first time since January 2011, 11 months before Diego Simeone would take over at the Vicente Calderón. Marcelino García Toral will not be counting on Oian Sancet as he is still recovering from his injury. The player that will most likely replace him is Raúl García, who did play for Atlético Madrid prior to returning to the Basque side.

He considers his former team to be “the most complete side in La Liga”. That does not mean that he is looking to visit his former side and reminisce about the past.

“I like to come back, try to win and troll them a bit,” said García in an interview with El Correo in Bilbao.

“Atlético is very complicated to play (against). Defensively, they are tough and they will look to break you. They have set up a very competitive side. They improve year after year in quantity and quality. To me, they are the most complete side in La Liga,” he added.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Atlético Madrid possible starting lineup: Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, StefanSavic, José María Giménez, Mario Hermoso, Yannick Carrasco; Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Marcos Llorente; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suárez

Athletic Club possible starting lineup: Unai Simón, Íñigo Lekue, Dani Vivian, Íñigo Martínez, Mikel Balenziaga; Alex Berenguer, Dani García, Unai Vencedor; Iker Muniain, Iñaki Williams, Raúl García

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 182 Atlético Wins: 85 (296 goals) Athletic Club Wins: 66 (272 goals) Draws: 31