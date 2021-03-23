Boulder Police Officer Killed in King Soopers Shooting: Cops

A Boulder Police officer was killed when he responded to the scene of an active shooter at the King Sooper grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, the commander of his department confirmed during a Monday evening press conference. He was identified later in the evening as Eric Talley.

Police were called shortly before 3 p.m. local time to the grocery store 3600 Table Mesa Drive. A person of interest was arrested, but officials did not immediately release his name. Officials said he was injured on the scene and taken to a local hospital. There was no threat to the public, they said.

Police Confirmed a Responding Boulder Police Officer Died in the Line of Duty During the Mass Shooting

A shooting at a King Soopers supermarket in Colorado killed multiple people Monday, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said. For more, tap here: https://t.co/zQN9nlPt8F. pic.twitter.com/GxbWdkjSHX — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 23, 2021

Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi confirmed early reports that a police officer had been killed at the scene of the mass shooting in Boulder.

“There was loss of life. There were multiple people who were killed in this incident, and I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer,” Yamaguchi said. “During this trying time, I would ask the media and the public to honor the privacy of the officer’s family and his coworkers here at the police department.”

The officer was one of the first to arrive on the scene. He was shot and killed just moments after he arrived, according to scanner traffic obtained by Heavy.

Yamaguchi said during the Monday evening press conference that police arrived “within minutes of the initial 911 calls and entered the building very quickly.”

About 100 First Responder Vehicles Escorted the Fallen Officer’s Body Following the Mass Shooting

Approximately 100 first responders’ vehicles are prepared for a procession to escort the body of the Boulder Police Officer who was among those killed in today’s supermarket shooting. pic.twitter.com/NUGn75mI71 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) March 23, 2021

About 100 first responder vehicles gathered to escort the body of the fallen Boulder police officer in the hours after the shooting, reporter Kyle Clark of 9News wrote on Twitter.

“Approximately 100 first responders’ vehicles are prepared for a procession to escort the body of the Boulder Police Officer who was among those killed in today’s supermarket shooting,” he wrote.

He shared a video of the procession as a sea of red and blue lights silently escorted the officer.

Procession for fallen Boulder PD officer. Our view from Table Mesa and Broadway #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/6R1duMvk4Z — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) March 23, 2021

The City of Boulder shared an image on Twitter which was retweeted by the Boulder Police Department.

Our hearts are broken. Lives were taken today, including one of our brave @boulderpolice officers. pic.twitter.com/2e5KaHVP0Q — City of Boulder (@bouldercolorado) March 23, 2021

“Our hearts are broken. Lives were taken today, including one of our brave @boulderpolice officers,” the tweet said.

The image was a landscape overlaid with text.

“This is a tragic day in Boulder,” it said. “Our hearts are broken from the lives lost. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all.”

Local lawmakers also expressed support for law enforcement in the aftermath of the shooting.

Congressman Ken Buck said he was praying for law enforcement.

“Praying for our law enforcement who are responding to the active shooter at the King Soopers in #Boulder,” Buck wrote. “Please follow the advice of @boulderpolice and avoid the area.”

“Praying for the entire #Boulder community & all of the first responders and law enforcement responding to this terrible incident,” wrote Representative Joe Neguse.

