Capitol Police Officers Injured After Knife, Car Attack: Cops

Capitol police are responding to reports that two Capitol police officers injured after a knife-wielding suspect tried to slam into a barricade in Washington D.C. The officers were taken to the hospital; CNN reported one was stabbed.

There were also reports of gunfire outside the U.S. Capitol on April 2, 2021, but it later emerged that the suspect was the only person shot. The Capitol complex went into lockdown.

Journalist Jonathan Dienst wrote on Twitter that, according to a senior law enforcement source, preliminary information is that the “suspect jumped out of vehicle with a knife. The suspect was then shot by police.” NBC’s Pete Williams said that the vehicle struck a barricade, the driver exited with a knife and might have slashed a police officer before being shot.

CNN reported that Capitol police shot the suspect after he brandished a knife. Williams reported that the suspect is dead. CNN reported that one of the officers was “stabbed.’ The officers’ conditions are not clear.

The Capitol Police wrote on Twitter: “CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Reports of Gunfire Circulated Fast Before the Car Ramming Reports Emerged

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

NBC News published a photo of the vehicle that crashed into the barricade.

Image from the US Capitol show a vehicle that crashed into a barricade. pic.twitter.com/sS2R13cyQN — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2021

NBC also reported: “A spokesperson for the Washington D.C. Fire and EMS Department says at least one person has been shot near the U.S. Capitol.”

Watching this unfold from the Senate side. We’ve been told a suspect is in custody and two officers are injured after USCP say the suspect reportedly rammed into two officers. The Capitol remains on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/fGiQBSl8Yd — Jessica Dean (@jessicadean) April 2, 2021

Capitol police then wrote, “Correction: Constitution Avenue.” They added, “Due to the external security threat at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol, the following road closures are in effect: Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW. First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE.”

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

The news has just broke on afternoon of April 2, 2021, and the information is very preliminary. The suspect and motive is not yet clear.

Earlier reports were that the officers were shot; however, Capitol police did not mention gunfire, and it’s not clear who was shot.

Rep. Ro Khanna wrote on Twitter, “I’m safe and locked down here at the Capitol. Thankful today & every day for the US Capitol Police.”

Journalist Steve Herman provided updates on Twitter. “There are reports of gunfire near the US Capitol, @KellyO tells @PressSec during the ongoing briefing,” he wrote on Twitter. KellyO is the Twitter page for NBC correspondent Kelly O’Donnell.

“Sirens blaring at US Capitol, which is now on lockdown, due an apparent ‘external threat,'” he wrote.

Again, it’s not clear at this point whether any shots were fired. O’Donnell wrote on Twitter, “The president is now at Camp David and @presssec says as always he has a national security team with him that can provide information about events like the security situation unfolding at the US Capitol.”

You can see a roundup of videos from the scene here.

The Latest Incident Comes After the Capitol Riots Left Multiple Officers Injured

BREAKING: 2 Capitol police were wounded after a car rammed into them. The Capitol building was ordered on lockdown over an "external security threat." ▪️ Gunshots reported in the area

▪️ Suspect is in custody

▪️ Suspect and officers transported to hospital pic.twitter.com/RG3O78nN7K — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 2, 2021

The shooting reports come after Capitol riots left multiple officers with the Capitol Police injured. Officer Brian Sicknick lost his life. He was bear sprayed by rioters, who were charged with assaulting him, but it’s not clear whether that caused his death.

It’s not clear whether the April 2 shooting incident has anything to do with the past rioting.

A fence was erected around the Capitol building after the January 6 attack, but USA Today reported that it remained “contentious.” The newspaper reported that “the fence has proven a target of criticism from lawmakers of both parties for restricting access to the historic building.”

