Christopher Darnell Jones, UVA Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christopher Darnell Jones is the suspect accused in the active shooting at the University of Virginia.

He is at large.

Police confirmed that Christopher Jones was the suspect. The suspect, who also goes by the name Chris Jones, was a football player at UVA in 2018, according to Virginia Sports.

The names and number of victims have not yet been released. The dean of students warned students in an email that Jones is armed and dangerous.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police say People Should Call 911 if They See Christopher Darnell Jones

“The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach,” police wrote after midnight on November 13, 2022.

The situation at the campus in Charlottesville is still unfolding. It broke out just after 11:30 p.m. on the east coast.

The motive is not yet clear. It’s also not clear whether anyone was injured or whether there are any fatalities. The circumstances of the shooting have not been released.

2. Jones Was an All-Conference Football Player in High School & a Member of the National Honor Society

Jones’ football bio says that he did not appear in any games for the University of Virginia, although he was on the 2018 roster.

However, the bio says he was a high-achieving high school student, both on the field and off. He was 5 foot 9 inches tall and 195 pounds as a freshman.

The bio reads:

Played linebacker and running back at Petersburg High School for head coach Michael Scott … earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a senior … spent first three years of high school at Varina High School where he earned honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and second-team accolades as a sophomore and junior … member of the National Honor Society … National Technical Honor Society … president of Key Club … president of Jobs for Virginia Grads Program … named Student of the Year as a freshman and sophomore at Varina … son of Margo Ellis and Christopher Jones, Sr. … has three siblings, Eliza, Darrius and Varian.

3. A Newspaper Profile Described Jones’ Fractured Family & Troubled Upbringing

Jones was featured in a Richmond Times-Dispatch profile story in 2018. It started by saying that friends wanted to know why Jones was “so upset” as they rehearsed graduation.

“Chris Jones was the only one among them who would attend the University of Virginia in the fall,” the newspaper reported.

According to that story, Jones’ graduation came after a troubled upbringing, including “a fractured family, school fighting and suspensions, and one that began in Richmond, in two-bedroom apartments in the Essex Village and Mosby Court housing complexes.”

He learned that “the safest place to play was inside” while growing up, the article says.

Jones was open about describing how sometimes he was “not in a good head space.”

He went to an alternative school, but an aunt encouraged him to study, the article reported.

In 2018, the Petersburg Kappa League wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations to Kappa Leaguer Chris Jones for winning the Dr. Porcher L. Taylor, Jr. Scholastic Award. #nklc18 #PACKappaLeague #IAmAchievement #IAmKappaLeague #whykappasmentor #Achievement #GuideRight.”

The active shooter alert was sent out by UVA’s emergency management department.

4. A Suspect Description Was Released

The emergency management department tweeted out a suspect description: “UVA Alert: SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A BLACK MALE, WEARING A BURGANDY JACKET OR HOODIE, BLUE JEANS, AND RED SHOES.”

They wrote: “UPDATE ON CULBRETH RD: 1 SUSPECT IS AT LARGE, CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS. CONTINUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE. REACH OUT TO FRIENDS & FAMILY TO ADVISE OF STATUS.”

Fox3 Now is reporting that there are “possible fatalities.”

5. Parents & Students Posted on Social Media

A parent wrote on Twitter, “My daughter is currently safe at The University of Virginia—sheltering in place in her apartment. We have heard there are multiple student deaths. Please pray they find the shooter. 🙏🏻”

Authorities have not yet confirmed the death count, if any.

Authorities are posting alerts and updates on the emergency management page for the university, which you can find here.

