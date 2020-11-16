WATCH: George Conway Dances at Daughter Claudia’s ‘American Idol’ Audition

Claudia Conway, the eldest daughter of Kellyanne Conway and George Conway III, revealed on Sunday that was trying out for American Idol, and on Monday, the social media starlet shared a TikTok video that shows her father accompanying her to the audition.

However, Claudia’s dad, a conservative lawyer who co-founded The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans who hate President Donald Trump, didn’t just sit around quietly as his daughter waited for her chance to sing, he gamely danced and lip-synched to Aly & AJ’s hit “Potential Breakup Song.” And Claudia shared the video with her 1.4 million followers on Tiktok.

The night before, Claudia, who recently celebrated her 16th birthday, announced on Tiktok that she “met Ryan Seacrest today” and was prepping for her audition. “So, stay tuned for that,” she says. “I’m very nervous but very, very excited.”

Due to the pandemic, auditions for American Idol will look very different this season. In Claudia’s video, she appears to be situated a safe distance away from the crew filming and there are no other singers waiting to audition in the holding room.

While an official premiere date for Season 19 of American Idol has not yet been revealed, ABC’s reality competition series is expected to return with new episodes sometime between mid-February and early March. Seacrest will be returning as host, as will all three of the All-Star judges from last season: Luke Perry, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

Claudia’s Father Has Vastly Different Views on Trump Than Her Mother Kellyanne Conway

Claudia became an unexpected social media star over the summer for sharing her unfiltered thoughts on her mother’s job as Trump’s senior advisor and the president himself. However, it’s not yet known if Kellyanne Conway will appear on ABC’s popular reality competition show along with her daughter and husband.

While Kellyanne Conway has devotedly worked for Trump since he was elected, her husband worked with The Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump political action committee actively trying to take down the president. However, Claudia’s videos railing against her mother’s support of Trump and her father being pro-life, along with her parents dueling views, became too much for the family. On August 23, the Conways announced that they were taking break from politics in order to devote more time to their family, and Kellyanne Conway said she would be stepping down from her post at the end of the month.

“Our four children and teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times,” the statement said.

Conway also announced on Twitter that he was withdrawing from The Lincoln Project and taking a break from the social media platform.

The news came as a shock to many, especially Claudia, who tweeted a day before that she was “officially pushing for emancipation” amid an ongoing public feud between Kellyanne Conway and her daughter. Claudia took to TikTok to share her reaction, and at first she was absolutely speechless.

@claudiamconway the power i hold – i— they think this is gonna stop me from getting emancipated? NANSHAJAB BYE ♬ original sound – claudia conway

However, in a second TikTok video, Claudia announced with vindication, “Look at what I did. Look at what I did, ladies and gentlemen!”

Can Claudia Actually Sing?

For those wondering if Claudia has the chops to go far on American Idol, you can watch the video above to hear her singing voice. Even though the teen has mentioned in her Tiktok videos that she gets flack for her raspy talking voice, it appears Claudia does have some pipes.

