Dodgers’ Injury-Prone Pitcher Emerges as a Favorite for Final Rotation Spot

The Dodgers have had a battle brewing for their rotation and an old name may be leading the race. Dodgers insider José Mota gave his prediction on Dodgers Dougout Live: “Tough call but I think overall if somebody has the edge in my opinion, I think it’s Dustin May.” Now, Dodgers fans have known Dustin May for years, but there are a few reasons they should be fired up to hear this news.

Injury History

First off, May has had multiple injuries derail his career. Initially, it was Tommy John surgery in 2021, then another elbow surgery in 2023, and last season he had esophageal surgery. It’s not about the performance for May. His issue has been staying on the field, as the last time he pitched in an MLB game was May of 2023.

Since his debut season in 2019, May holds a career 3.10 ERA, but has only pitched 191.2 innings. If May truly has the edge to win the fifth spot, this is amazing news for the Dodgers considering all he’s been through.

May’s Talent

If you’ve ever watched Dustin May face off against a righty, you know the talent is there. His primary pitch is a sinker that tails inside to righties and makes them look foolish. The rest of his pitch mix is composed of a 4-seam fastball, cutter, curveball, and change-up. The speed and tail from his fastballs, paired with the break of his off-speed allows him to generate a lot of ground balls. In his career, batters have a 7.3 degree launch angle facing May, which is low compared to the MLB average of 12.3 degrees. In addition, batters have below-league-average barrel percentages, hard hit contact, slugging, and exit velocity when facing May. Across the board, the numbers show that it is difficult to make solid contact off of the righty.

The Competition

The frontrunners for the fifth starter spot are Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, and Bobby Miller, according to Sonja Chen of MLB.com. With Bobby Miller coming off a rough year, where he put up a 8.52 ERA across 56 innings, it’s more likely the competition is between May and Gonsolin.

Similar to May, Gonsolin hasn’t pitched since 2023 and is coming off of Tommy John surgery. In that 2023 season, Gonsolin put up a 4.98 ERA with an even worse xERA at 5.89. Gonoslin is also three years older than May. José Mota, who advocated for May to win the rotation spot, also went on to say, “Tony [Gonsolin], as good as he is, he was an All-Star went 16-1 just a couple of years ago, let’s not forget about Tony Gonsolin, Tony can help you more maybe in the middle of a game.”

Gonsolin has better statistics so far in Spring Training. With that said, numbers don’t tell the whole story in the pre-season, as there’s so much more outside of the games that goes into the club’s decision. May is the younger option with more upside, however, we may find that the Dodgers consider Gonsolin to be more reliable. No matter what happens, it’s encouraging to hear that May is healthy and pushing for the rotation spot. He deserves an opportunity to showcase his talent again after all the rehab he’s been through.