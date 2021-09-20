DWTS 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its milestone 30th season on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Dancing With the Stars” online:

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Preview





Play



Meet the celebrities competing on season 30 of 'Dancing With the Stars' | GMA "The Talk's" Amanda Kloots, "The Bachelor's" Matt James and Melanie C of the Spice Girls join YouTuber Jojo Siwa and Olympian Suni Lee for the latest season of the hit show.

Tyra Banks returns as host and four judges will be at the “Dancing With the Stars” judges table for season 30 — Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

The 15 professional dancers returning for season 30 include Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart

The 15 celebrities dancers include:

Country singer Jimmie Allen

Spice Girl Melanie C

Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”)

Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”)

Melora Hardin (“The Office”)

Social media star Olivia Jade

Matt James (“The Bachelor”)

Amanda Kloots (“The Talk”)

Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”)

Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee

WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby

NBA star Iman Shumpert

Pop star JoJo Siwa

Viewers will have to tune in to the premiere to see which pro dancers are paired with which celebrity, but we do know ahead of time that the show will feature its first same-sex couple in season 30 with pop star JoJo Siwa.

“I’m excited that I get to do it. I think it’s cool, I think it breaks … a wall that’s never been broken down before,” said Siwa during a panel with the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour. “It’s normal for a girl to dance with a guy and I think that that’s really cool, but I think that it’s really special that I get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but I [also] get to share with the world that you get to dance with who you want to dance with.”

She continued, “When you’re little, you know if you’re gay. You don’t really think anything of it as a 7-year-old, but you just somehow know, and me partnering with another female on this show … it’s not, ‘Oh, I have to be with a boy.’ It’s not ‘normal’ to be with a boy, it’s normal to be with anybody, a human. I’m just so happy, I’m so happy.”

Host Banks added that this move will be “life-changing for so many people” because Siwa is so young and such a role model.

“I’m so proud of you and I’m so proud of the show for giving you a platform to do this,” said Banks.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs live Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.