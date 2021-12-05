FSU vs BYU Women’s Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Florida State Seminoles will face the BYU Cougars on Sunday for a chance to win their third national championship against a team that got to the big game for the first time in their history.

The match (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Florida State vs BYU online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Florida State vs BYU live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Florida State vs BYU live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPNU, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Florida State vs BYU live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Florida State vs BYU live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPNU and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Florida State vs BYU live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

FSU vs BYU Women’s Soccer 2021 Preview

The final pits two squads with different types of experience in these types of games.

For Florida State’s seniors this could be one of the great crowning moments as they could become the first class to win two national titles in three finals during their time in Tallahassee. The top-ranked Seminoles, for the past few years, are the best team in the best soccer conference in the collegiate sports.

Mark Krikorian’s side is also playing in their eighth College Cup in the last 11 years. In this tournament they became the second most successful program in College Cup history, only trailing North Carolina for that distinction.

They get to this stage after grinding out a 1-0 victory against Rutgers on Friday night in what was a game filled with fouls and lots of exciting moments. But it was a 71st minute goal from Jenna Nighswonger off a set piece that ended getting to her on the far post.

BYU get to this stage of the season for the first time in their program’s history. They beat defending champions Santa Clara in penalties in the Broncos own backyard. For them it was something the accomplished when they beat them 2-1 this past March.

The Cougars were an offensive juggernaut this season as they were the best team in the country as they scored 3.5 goals per game as well as shots taken.

But against Santa Clara, the challenge was different as they had to find a way to prevent the defending champs to beat them. So they depended on goalkeeper Cassidy Smith with her season-high seven saves on top of shining the penalty kicks.

On the offensive side, BYU outshot Santa Clara 26-13, maintain possession of the ball the majority of the game and remain patient in a physical game.

In this encounter, both Mikayla Colohan and Cameron Tucker were shut down and this would appeal more to the control that this team would need in order to compete and they did do exactly that as they closed down many opposing players while still getting to the opposing goal.

For the Cougars, this might end up being a very similar formula that could see them raise their first national title, especially against a team as experience as Florida State.