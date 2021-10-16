Hooters New Uniforms: TikTok Videos Criticize Short Shorts

Are Hooters’ short shorts… too short?

Hooters’ new uniforms are the subject of TikTok videos in which employees complain that the shorts are too short, although some didn’t have a problem with them. You can watch some of the TikTok videos throughout this article. Some TikTok users modeled the old, and then the new shorts, and you can definitely see the difference.

However, Hooters’ employees are not wearing them everywhere.

According to NBC News, Hooters of America “rolled out the shorter shorts in its Texas locations before distributing them to a wider range of locations.” However, some locations, those under the Original Hooters franchise, are still using the original shorts, NBC reported. Heavy has reached out to Hooters to get more details. According to Washington Examiner, two different companies, Hooters of America or the Original Hooters, operate the restaurants.

Here’s what you need to know:

TikTok Users Modeled the New Shorts

One Twittter user, Giselle Nguyen at @ggnguyen modeled what she captioned as the “old style” and the “new style” of Hooters shorts.

The “new style” shows a lot more.

People weighed in on her comment thread. Here are some of their comments:

“I don’t like them…the original ones have that athletic vibe they go for.”

“They don’t even look like shorts.”

She also shared another video captioned, “what’s that supposed to fit?!? #hooterstiktok #hooter #hootersgirl #StudentSectionSauce.”

“For everyone saying it’s sexualizing women it’s literally Hooters. That’s the whole point.”

“Girl stay safe. That’s all I gotta say.”

Nguyen responded, “Thank you girl! We have cops at our location that walk us out and we cover our uniform before leaving as well.”

“I thought you were a volleyball player,” wrote another comment writer. “It’s cute but super inappropriate for a work outfit,” said another.

Be forewarned that some of the language in other videos is graphic due to the music.

Hooters of America Says the New Uniforms Have Received ‘Overwhelmingly Favorable Reviews’

One TikTok user, @gracie.herrick, wrote that the new shorts were “like underwear.”

Here’s her TikTok:

She also posted other videos about the new shorts.

Others wrote that they liked the new shorts. @amanda5015 wrote, @amandaa5015.

Washington Examiner reported that one TikTok user had 1.9 million likes on a video in which she said, “Love my job but don’t love wearing undies to work.” She then claimed the Hooters CEO “contacted her to confirm employees will not be mandated to wear the updated shorts,” Yahoo reported.

The site quoted a spokesperson for Hooters of America as saying, “These uniforms have been worn for months in several Texas markets and have received overwhelmingly favorable reviews from both Hooters Girls and customers.”

