How to Get a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

The newest vaccine available in the United States is the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. It’s been added to the arsenal of vaccines approved for emergency use by the FDA, joining Pfizer and Moderna. But how can you find a Johnson & Johnson vaccine near you?

Try the CDC’s VaccineFinder

The best and easiest way to find a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine near you is by using the CDC’s VaccineFinder here. This service currently only shows COVID-19 vaccines and not vaccines for the flu or other illnesses.

Click on the “Get vaccinated at a location near you” button and you’ll be taken to this search page. Here you can enter your ZIP code and choose how far you want to drive to get a vaccine (up to 50 miles.)

This is where you can specifically choose if you are only looking for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, versus Moderna or Pfizer. Some people prefer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s a single-dose vaccine and the others require two doses, but the CDC recommends getting any of the three if one is available to you.

After you enter your information and choose only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you can see which locations carry the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and whether any are currently in stock. It’s worth noting that just because something isn’t listed as in stock doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still visit the pharmacy’s or retailer’s website just in case. Availability can change rapidly.

You should also note that not all vaccine locations in your region are necessarily listed on the VaccineFinder. And just because a vaccine is listed as in-stock, this doesn’t mean you’ll necessarily be able to get an appointment. But this is a good place to start if you’re trying to narrow down who may be carrying the Johnson & Johnson vaccine specifically near you.

Many Retailers Are Offering the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Many retailers are offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, although availability in some regions may be more limited than Pfizer or Moderna.

For example, the CDC’s VaccineFinder lists Walmart, HEB, Sam’s Club, some regional clinics, Randalls, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Safeway, Costco, Fred Meyer, Sav-On, and more.

Go to any retailer’s site and try to make a vaccine appointment. Some will specifically list the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as an option to search for, while others may not make the information about which vaccine you’re receiving readily available.

HEB, for example, tells you on their scheduler what type of vaccine is being given at each location.

Publix specifically lists the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Moderna vaccines as the only ones currently offered at their locations, but not all pharmacies tell you which you’re getting when making an appointment.

Albertsons stores (including Randalls and Safeway) let you pick specifically which vaccine you want to make an appointment for, including Johnson & Johnson.

CVS’ vaccine scheduler currently warns when scheduling a vaccine that you can’t choose which vaccine you’ll get, but what you receive will be determined based on inventory in your region.

As you can see, whether or not you can choose your vaccine varies widely depending on the retailer. It’s always smart to call ahead to make sure the vaccine you want is the one available, if you’re leaning toward one over the other.

