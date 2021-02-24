Jazz vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Utah Jazz will host the Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Wednesday night.

The game starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN (nationally), Spectrum SportsNet (Lakers markets) and AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Jazz markets). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Jazz vs Lakers online for free:

Jazz vs Lakers Preview

The Jazz had a nine-game winning streak snapped by the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, but rebounded three days later with a 132-110 home victory over the Charlotte Hornets to improve to 25-6.

Despite the lopsided score, the matchup with Charlotte was tight through three quarters; Utah trailed 67-64 at the midway break.

“We didn’t do a lot of little things right in the first half and I think that’s why there was a storm, beginning with getting back with enough urgency,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said, according to the Deseret News. “They were able to get to the rim in transition and we just we didn’t get stops. We weren’t we weren’t playing the way we needed to play defensively.”

Donovan Mitchell led the way for Utah with 23 points and 8 assists. He hit a trio of 3-pointers as the Jazz set a franchise record with 28 made triples; they launched 55 attempts from deep.

Jazz wing Joe Ingles went 7-of-10 from distance for 21 points to go with 5 boards and 6 assists off the bench.

Fellow reserve Georges Niang also scored 21 points, going 7-of-7 from deep in just 16 minutes. Four of the forward’s 3-pointers came in the fourth quarter, when Utah outscored Charlotte 41-20.

“When you’re in a rhythm and shots are going in life is really good,” Niang said, per the Deseret News. “You just feel like you’re in a zone and, obviously, as you can see I was in that zone and obviously when you’re in it, it feels really good.”

The Lakers have dropped three straight and four of five to fall to 22-10 on the year. Most recently, they suffered a 127-124 overtime defeat at the hands of the Washington Wizards at home on Monday.

With Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder each missing their third straight game, LeBron James logged 43 minutes, finishing with 31 points, 9 rebounds, 13 assists and 8 turnovers. The four-time MVP is fourth in the league in minutes played this season.

“It’s something I’ve done before,” James said, according to The Associated Press. “I can continue to do it, but I would much rather us be whole.”

Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell came off the bench to score 26 points, grab 9 rebounds and come up with a pair of blocks. Forward Kyle Kuzma amassed 14 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks of his own, but he shot just 5-of-16 from the field.

“It takes a whole team to collectively get wins, and right now we have two of our main rotation guys out,” Kuzma said, per AP. “Obviously there’s no excuses. You don’t want to lose to an under-.500 team like that, but this is the NBA and anybody can win. We just have to figure it out.”