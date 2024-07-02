Jeff Lewis Apologizes to ‘Real Housewives’ Star & It Does Not Go Well

Jeff Lewis is known for being outspoken, but he was not happy to rehash a past comment he made about a “Real Housewives” star.

On June 30, 2024, Lewis appeared on Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live” 15th anniversary special alongside a bevy of Bravo stars, but he was put on the spot by host Andy Cohen, who asked him if he’s squashed his past “beef” with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice.

Lewis did not hide his annoyance, which was further triggered by an interruption from “Real Housewives of New York” alum Sonja Morgan.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeff Lewis Was Annoyed That Andy Cohen Brought Up His ‘Beef’ With Teresa Giudice

The WWHL anniversary special featured Lewis sitting onstage alongside with “Real Housewives” stars Morgan, Giudice, Luann de Lesseps, Phaedra Parks and Porscha Williams, and more.

During one segment, Cohen asked Lewis if he and Giudice squashed “their beef” backstage.

“We’re good, right?” Lewis asked the RHONJ star, who sat behind him.

Giudice explained, “Well, he was saying sorry to me because he said something.” She then looked at Lewis and noted, “But if you didn’t mean it, I don’t know why you said it.”

Lewis reiterated that he did mean it.

“Oh you did mean it?” Giudice asked. She then realized he was referring to his apology and called him out for that, too. “Oh, you meant saying sorry to me. So, tell everybody why you said sorry to me,” Giudice instructed the TV and radio personality.

Lewis looked extremely annoyed as he mouthed to Cohen, “Why did you bring this back?”

Morgan then interrupted the conversation to tell Lewis, “Get on your knees, get on your knees [to apologize]. She’s Teresa Giudice!”

“I apologized. I was wrong, I was wrong, and I apologized,” Lewis said.

Morgan also warned Lewis not to diss Giudice, to which he insisted, “I’m not dissing her!”

The former “Flipping Out” star seemed upset for the remainder of the special.

Fans reacted on social media.

“Teresa was so rude! Who does she think she is? He apologized,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“I wish Sonia didn’t interrupt I would’ve loved to hear him out,” another noted.

“This is why the OGs need to retire. Forcefully if necessary. Sonja jumping into Teresa’s confrontation with Jeff was unnecessary,” another chimed in.

“He looked so pissed the rest of the show. 😮,” another fan wrote of Lewis.

“You could see he wasn’t happy after being called out,” another agreed.

In a Reddit thread, another fan noted that Lewis previously alleged that Morgan was drunk during the WWHL taping and made rude comments to him during commercial breaks. On a June 2024 episode of his “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” radio show, he shared that Morgan also told him he was her second-most hated celebrity on Bravo.

Jeff Lewis Said Teresa Giudice Should Be Put on Pause

The comment that started all of the drama could be traced back to a June 2023 interview Lewis did with E! News. At the time, the RHONJ superfan was asked about the dynamic on the show given the ongoing feud between Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Lewis said fans were ‘sick of the fighting” between the in-laws. When asked if he had to choose to keep on the show, Melissa or Teresa, Lewis admitted it was a “dilemma.”

“Teresa is ratings gold,” he said. “The wedding special rated very high for Bravo. But the problem is that no one gets along now with Teresa or her husband Louie [Ruelas] so it’s really, it’s a real issue. So, I don’t know what next season would look like. If it were me, I may take the risk and put Teresa and Louis on pause and bring in another OG,” he added.

Lewis said something similar just a few weeks before seeing Giudice at the WWHL taping.

During an appearance on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, host Teddi Mellencamp asked Lewis who has to go between Teresa and Melissa.

“I think I’d probably let Teresa go,” Lewis replied in May.

“Good luck to you on social media,” Mellencamp replied. “Cheers to your life!”

Co-host Tamra Judge added, “It’s been nice knowing ya!”

Lewis seemed surprised by the reaction. “Oh, I don’t even know. Is that a problem?” he asked. “I just – it’s just my opinion.”