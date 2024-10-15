RHONJ Star Teases Return for Season 15 Ahead of Official Cast Announcement

Longtime “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member Jennifer Aydin teased she will be back for season 15 of the Bravo reality show.

During an Instagram Live in October 2024, the RHONJ star reacted to fan comments about the show as her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, gave her Botox in his office. In a clip reshared by the Reality TV Guru X account, Aydin responded to a hater with, “Oh, sorry, Christine S. John. I am coming back!” The mom of five then gave her critic the middle finger.

A comment posted by the @housewives911 fan account also alleged, “Dolores, Teresa and Jen have all been told not to engage in any other projects outside NBC. They three will all be back.”

Bravo has not confirmed any cast members for the 15th season of RHONJ.

In addition to Aydin, the most recent cast included Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler were “friends” of the cast last season.

Melissa Gorga Said She Doesn’t Expect the Cast to Be Announced Until January 2025

Despite Aydin’s comment about her status on RHONJ, during an appearance on the Weekly Scoop With C.J., longtime co-star Melissa Gorga said the cast has no idea what’s going on for season 15 and won’t for a while.

“The truth is guys we really don’t know,” Gorga told host C.J. Sykess on October 9. “That’s a fact. Bravo has made it very clear that there are no answers to that and that they will not even be thinking about that for a minute. So it’s not happening right now. If you’re asking me my personal opinion, I think we’ll hear something in the month of January. That’s my personal opinion on that.”

In September, Gorga told the “No Filter with Zack Peter” podcast that the RHONJ cast was on a “much-needed break” after a “toxic” and “dirty” season 14 “We don’t know when we’re going back to filming,” she said. “We don’t know anyone who’s coming back. We don’t know what’s happening.”

Andy Cohen Teased Big Changes Are Coming For Season 15

Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen has long said there will be a big change to RHONJ after a volatile 14th season that deeply divided the cast. In an April 2024 episode of his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live,” he admitted that “it isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show.”

Cohen has teased the possibility of recasting some cast members as well as a complete reboot of the show. In July, he told a caller on “Andy Cohen Live,” ”We’re gonna reboot it. We’re gonna do something different. We’ll see. I don’t know. Maybe just all fresh faces.”

While she prematurely stated she would be back to RHONJ, Aydin previously told The Daily Mail that she had “no fear” about her fate on the show she has been a part of since 2018.

“Whatever [the Bravo bosses] say I’m sure is the best decision,” she said in August. “For me, there’s no fear. You know, people sit there … like, ‘Oh what if you didn’t have the show?’ I mean, I don’t know. I guess I’ll back to counting my Ferraris.”

