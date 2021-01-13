Man Killed Dad & Stepmom After They Found Him Sexually Abusing Child: Police

The Kenosha Police Department have arrested a Wisconsin man who they say killed his father and stepmother after they caught him sexually assaulting a minor in their home. Jesus V. Medrano III was charged with killing his father, 49-year-old Jesus Medrano Jr., and his stepmother, 36-year-old Latrice Meyers-Medrano, with a machete after they tried to intervene in his sexual assault of a relative, WISN reported, citing a criminal complaint.

Police officers responded to the Kenosha home on January 6 in response to a call about a possible sex crime and found a 15-year-old girl who reported that she’d been choked by Medrano, WISN wrote. Officers entered the residence, at which point the two adult victims were located, both dead at the scene.

Medrano, 24, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree child sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation and physical abuse of a child, public records show. He is in custody on a $2.5 million bond. The investigation is active and ongoing, authorities said.

Police Called to the Home in Response to a Possible Sex Crime Found Blood All Over the Floor & Wall

Authorities were called to the 900 block of 46th Street in Kenosha on January 6 at around 4:30 a.m. to “investigate a possible sex crime,” a press release from the Kenosha Police Department stated. Upon their arrival, officers found signs of “some type of struggle” and requested additional officers. The press release stated that “Once entry was gained to the residence two adults were found to be deceased.”

In an update to the original press release, the police department added that the deceased were a 49-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, and there was a 15-year-old juvenile victim. Three other children were also found at the home, aged 6, 10 and 15. The criminal complaint obtained by WISN stated that responding officers first met with the 15-year-old female victim who alleged that Medrano choked her.

When officers entered the home they found blood covering the floor and a wall and then the two adult victims in the bedroom with stab wounds. Latrice Meyers-Medrano’s mother said the family was devastated, WISN shared: “My heart is broken. It can’t get broken anymore. My daughter died in vain, and I feel so sorry for her kids.”

Medrano Was Found at His Brother’s House & Confessed to the Crimes, Police Said

The criminal complaint obtained by WISN said Medrano was found at his brother’s house holding a machete. When officers asked the 24-year-old man to drop his weapon, he did, telling them “just kill me” before he was placed under arrest.

Medrano confessed to the crimes, WISN wrote that the criminal complaint stated, telling officers he had been having sexual thoughts for a while about the 15-year-old girl and on the morning of January 6 had decided to take action. He told officers he entered the bedroom, bringing socks with him in case she tried to yell. He also said he brought his machete to the room to defend himself in case his father found him.

According to WISN’s report on the criminal complaint, Medrano said he started choking the girl because she was fighting him, at which point his father entered the room. He said he stabbed his father with the machete, and when his stepmother appeared in the doorway he jumped over his father to reach her, stabbing himself in the thigh in the process. Medrano proceeded to stab his stepmother before fleeing the scene, WISN reported. On January 8, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said, according to Kenosha News:

This is as violent, assaultive and tragic a set of crimes that one can commit against their own family members. The evidence in this case is extremely strong. There is not only a confession, but multiple eye witnesses, including the traumatized children who see many of the acts that take place, and the surviving intended sexual assault victim who is going to bear these scars, obviously, for a lifetime.

