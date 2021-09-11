Crazy Contract Details Revealed for Eagles Franchise Tackle

The one-sided battle to protect Jalen Hurts’ blind side ended before it began at Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp. Now the winner has cashed in on a bank-breaking pay day that establishes him as the franchise left tackle.

Jordan Mailata signed a four-year extension worth $64 million, per Inside the Birds’ Adam Caplan, and keeps the 6-foot-8, 365-pound “freak of nature” in midnight green through the 2025 season. The deal includes incentives that could push it up to $80 million, including $40.85 million in guaranteed money.

Barring injury, Mailata should be the starting left tackle in Philly for the foreseeable future. The Eagles officially announced the move around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in a tweet where the big Aussie credits “love, gratitude, and excitement.”

Mailata earned the starting job thanks to a dominant camp where he beat out third-year man Andre Dillard. The former Australian rugby player had never played organized football at any level prior to getting drafted in the seventh round (233rd overall) of the 2018 NFL draft. His mentality hasn’t changed since the first day he walked through the doors of the NovaCare Complex.

“I still got to earn my place, like I said when I finished off last year, I think it was at the last press conference, I’m still trying to prove to myself that I am a dominant left tackle in this league and not a rugby player anymore,” Mailata told reporters on Aug. 3. “And in order for me to do that, I have to keep progressing and challenging myself every day. Which every year we come back that’s how I present it. No matter how much of a good year that I’ve had or a bad year, I always come back and challenge myself in that way.”

