Julie Eberly: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Julie Eberly was a mother of six who was killed on her way to a beach vacation with her husband in a random road rage incident in Lumberton, North Carolina, authorities said. She was from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

“The murder occurred on Thursday March 25, 2021 around 11:40am on I95 South, Lumberton NC near Exit 22,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a news release. The suspect is at large and is unidentified.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a release, “This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation. Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered on in such a cowardly and senseless way. My heart goes out to this family and I ask that everyone reading this stop and pray for this entire family.”

Sheriff’s Investigators are asking that anyone with information should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Sheriff’s Department Announced a $10,000 Reward

An anonymous donor in North Carolina put up 10,000 for reward for info leading to arrest in Julie Eberly road rage deadly shooting. Authorities looking for light colored Chevy. Julie and Ryan were on I95 heading to Hilton Head for anniversary@WGAL #justiceforJulie pic.twitter.com/9rIq2In2ys — BarbaraBarrWGAL (@BarbaraBarrWGAL) March 27, 2021

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department, there is now a $10,000 reward for “information leading to probable cause for the issuance of warrants and the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Julie Eberly.”

An anonymous donor gave the money for the reward to the Sheriff’s Department.

“While we hope that anyone with information in this case would come forward, this provided incentive should be cause to do so even more. I appreciate the resident coming forth with this reward,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in the news release.

2. The Sheriff’s Department Says Eberly Was Shot Through the Passenger Door

UPDATE: A Lancaster County woman is dead after a road rage shooting in North Carolina. Julie Eberly and her husband were heading to a beach vacation. The latest on WGAL News 8 Today. pic.twitter.com/k4nmKLHS2z — Jere Gish (@jeregishWGAL) March 26, 2021

The Sheriff’s Department gave this account of what happened to Eberly:

On Thursday March 25, 2021 at approximately 11:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a subject shot near Exit 22 on I95 north of Lumberton. Lumberton Police, Robeson County Sheriffs Deputies, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers and EMS arrived to find shooting victim, Julie Eberly, 47 of Mannheim Pennsylvania. She had been shot through the passenger door. Her husband, Ryan Eberly was not injured. Immediate assistance was rendered until being transported to UNC Southeastern where she later died.

The news release continues,

Thus far, the investigation has revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed. The victims vehicle came close to the suspect vehicle during a merge into a lane. The suspect vehicle then came along side the victim’s passenger side. The suspect rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door, one of which struck Julie Eberly. Witnesses then say the suspect sped off and exited at Exit 22, crossing over the bridge coming into Lumberton. The victims vehicle pulled over on I95 awaiting assistance. The suspect vehicle is described as a possible 2010 model Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, silver or grey in color with tinted windows and possibly with chrome around the window frame. The suspect is described as an African American with dreadlocks.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division “is leading the investigation and continues to seek video footage or eyewitness accounts of the road rage incident that occurred between the 23 and 25 marker along I95 South. The suspect vehicle then exited at exit 22 coming into Lumberton on Fayetteville Road,” the Sheriff’s release said.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.”

3. Eberle, Who Was Described as Loving & Generous, Was On Her Way to a Vacation When Killed

Talking with North Carolina sheriff about the road rage incident that killed a Manheim wife and mom, Julie Eberly. A 10,000 dollar reward now offered for information about shooter @WGAL pic.twitter.com/tVaGF1VEHM — BarbaraBarrWGAL (@BarbaraBarrWGAL) March 26, 2021

A GoFundMe page to help Eberly’s family says she was going on vacation when killed.

Our dear Julie was taken too soon in a senseless shooting incident in Lumberton, NC on her way to vacation,” it says. “We want to raise funds to honor Julie and her life. Julie was a beautiful, loving, generous, and giving person. We will be using the funds to help others and to give to the organizations that were close to her heart. We are thankful for the outpouring of love and prayers from the Lumberton and Manheim/Lancaster Communities. May Julie’s death not be in vain and may her memory live on by the giving in her name.

The fund has raised more than $33,000.

The Sheriff’s Department shared information about a GoFundMe page to help the family of Eberly. “Hello everyone, hundreds of you have emailed or text me wishing to assist the family of the tragic murder of Julie Eberly yesterday along I95. We contacted the family with your care and concerns and have advised them of your offerings. Please see the attached Go Fund Me link if you wish to help. I really appreciate everyone that has reached out to me and continue to ask for your prayers for this family. Please share,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote.

4. Eberly & Her Husband Had Just Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary

HEARTBREAKING: The Robeson County sheriff said Julie Eberly and her husband just celebrated their wedding anniversary & were headed to Hilton Head for a getaway. Julie was shot and killed during a suspected road rage incident. The suspect is still wanted.https://t.co/8dmQeeVayo pic.twitter.com/9XiK7bDvDG — WMBF News (@wmbfnews) March 26, 2021

According to WMBF-TV, Eberly and her husband had just celebrated their wedding anniversary and were headed to Hilton Head for a vacation.

It was their 7th wedding anniversary.

On Facebook, Eberly said her name was Julie Bittner Eberly. She wrote that she went to Manheim Central High School, lived in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and was from Manheim, Pennsylvania.

5. Eberly’s Facebook Page Is Filled With Family Pictures

The family of Julie Eberly tells me that her and her husband Ryan were driving to Hilton Head to celebrate the couple's 7th anniversary, which was Wednesday. (Sharing a photo of Julie with the family's permission) pic.twitter.com/UG4GH8Ui9U — Andrew Forgotch (@AndrewABC27) March 26, 2021

Eberly filled her Facebook page with pictures of family. She also posted a photo of a prayer night and photos out with friends.

Her husband Ryan’s Facebook page says he is the owner of Flow Mechanical LLC.

Many of her pictures show her with her multiple children.

READ NEXT: Wife Shoots D.C. Police Detective Husband After Sharing Wedding Video, Police Say