Kyrin Carter Missing: Search on in Indiana for Boy With Autism

Kyrin Carter is a missing 12-year-old Missouri boy who was last seen at a hotel in Hammond, Indiana. Carter, who has autism, was staying with his family there during a trip. He was last seen on Saturday, May 15, 2021, about 12:30 p.m., according to an alert from the Indiana State Police.

Police say Kyrin is non-verbal, but is highly functional. According to the Silver Alert issued by the Indiana State Police, Kyrin “is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or call 911.

Here’s what you need to know about the search for Kyrin Carter:

1. Kyrin Was Last Seen Wearing a Light Blue Shirt, Dark Blue Shorts With a Light Blue Stripe & No Shoes

12-year-old Kyrin Carter was last seen leaving the Best Western hotel in the 3800 b/o 179th Street in Hammond, Indiana on May 15th at 12:30PM. Kyrin is 5'4, 130 pounds, and black w/ brown hair & eyes; he has Autism & is non-verbal. Kyrin was last seen wearing a blue shirt w/ the pic.twitter.com/6zRBJHTTdI — Missing Persons Planet (@Home4theMissing) May 16, 2021

Kyrin Carter is a “Black male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue shorts with light blue stripe and no shoes,” the Indiana State Police said.

Kyrin was last seen leaving the Best Western hotel in Hammond, Indiana, at 3830 179th Street, according to police. Authorities release a photo from a surveillance video camera showing Kyrin leaving the hotel. The Best Western is located near 179th Street and Cline Avenue.

According to ABC Chicago, authorities believe Kyrin went out of the back door of the hotel near the Little Caulumet River. Police said at a press conference that dive teams were brought out as a precaution, but it is not believed that Kyrin went into the river. There is also a wooded area located near the back of the hotel.

“It’s been just 48 hours, so our fingers are crossed that he’s maybe still somewhere hiding and scared and that we’re still going to find him,” Lieutenant Steve Kellogg of the Hammond Police Department told the news station on Sunday.

2. He & His Family Are From Missouri & Are Visiting Relatives in Indiana

***SILVER ALERT*** A Silver Alert has been declared for a 12-year-old boy with autism who is missing from Hammond, Indiana. The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kyrin Carter. He was last seen May 15, 2021, at 12:34 p.m. near a Best Western. pic.twitter.com/Y5pizZoKQ6 — The AWARE Foundation (@aware_the) May 16, 2021

Kyrin and his family are from Kansas City, Missouri, and were visiting relatives in Indiana, CBS Chicago reported.

The Hammond Police Department wrote on Facebook, “Efforts continue today in the search for Kyrin Carter. Kyrin is a 12-year-old autistic Black male who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. Today’s efforts are focused on the Little Calumet River and air support from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. We have continued support from numerous ground volunteers as well. If anyone has any information, or sees Kyrin, please call 911 immediately. Thank you”

Kyrin’s mother, Danielle Duckworth, told ABC Chicago, “I just want my baby back. He belongs with all this family.

3. Kyrin’s Mother Says Her Son Is ‘My Whole World’

Kyrin Carter, 12-Year-Old With Autism, Still Missing After Leaving Hotel In Hammond, IndianaA mother is facing heartache as dozens of people search for her missing son in northwest Indiana. The 12-year-old boy who has autism wandered from a hotel, and hasn't been seen in more than a day. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports. 2021-05-17T15:33:55Z

Duckworth told ABC Chicago, “He doesn’t ask for much. He just wants to be around his family. He’s my whole world. He means everything to me. Everything that I do is for him, everything.”

Duckworth passed out flyers to volunteers and told the news station, “The flyers are more so everybody can see his face, just to see his face, bring him back.”

The boy’s aunt, Patricia Duckworth, wrote on Facebook, “Being numb is an understatement. Please God revealed to us where this baby is at better yet let him be found.”

4. Volunteers Have Joined the Search on the Ground for Kyrin Near the Hotel Where He Was Last Seen

Watch Now: Authorities continue search for Kyrin CarterAuthorities continued their search Sunday for missing 12-year-old Kyrin Carter in south Hammond. 2021-05-16T17:24:06Z

Dozens of volunteers have joined police and emergency rescue personnel in the search on the ground for Kyrin. Police said at a press conference that more volunteers are welcome to join in the search.

Kellogg, the Hammond Police spokesman, told ABC Chicago, “We’ve had canine drones and the helicopters, and everything you can imagine out here. Everybody’s out here doing whatever they can.” Police added that the Department of Natural Resources was using sonar to check the river. “Until our efforts have been fully exhausted anyway, we’re going to keep trying,” Kellogg said.

Volunteer Phillip Clanton told the news station, “I couldn’t sleep this morning. I came out to see what I could do to help find this poor child.” Another volunteer, Amy Coglianese, added, “You know we’re moms, and I would want the entire world to come out and help me find my son, so, you know, this is what we’re hopefully going to be able to do for her.”

5. Police Say a Stranger Could Scare Kyrin, So They Are Asking Anyone Who Sees Him to Call 911 & Not Approach Him

Search Continues For Kyrin Carter, 12, Last Seen At Best Western In Hammond, IndianaKyrin, who has autism, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Best Western Hotel near 179th Street and Cline Avenue. If you spot him, do not approach him because he could become frightened. Maintain visual contact with him and call 911 immediately. 2021-05-17T16:34:31Z

Authorities and Kyrin’s family said he could be scared by strangers. The Highland Police Department, which is assisting in the search, wrote on Facebook, “If you do see Kyrin, please do not approach him. We ask that you immediately call 911. Due to Kyrin being autistic, a stranger may scare him or cause him to run away. Do your best to keep him in your sight as you call 911 and emergency responders will be sent to your location. If you think you might have seen something since Saturday, please call 911 as well.”

The department added, “We ask that you check inside your garage, your shed and your swimming pools. Look behind any outside objects on your properties that somebody can hide behind. If you have a deck, check under it. If you have a commercial dumpster, please check inside of it. If there are cars or trucks on your property, please check inside the cars or trucks.”

Kellogg added, “Don’t approach him. Call 911 if you see him. Keep maintaining a visual on him. You know, he’s gonna be really, really scared and he’s just going to want his mom, so just kind of keep a visual and call us right away.”

Patricia Duckworth told ABC Chicago, “So if you call his mom’s name, that probably makes him, you know, stop because he does know Danielle. I know he’s on system overload at this point in time, so if just anybody sees anything, I just need this baby returned back to his mom.”

Danielle Duckworth told the news station mentioning the boy’s cousins, Keontae, Jada, Quincy or Janea, or saying, “Danielle has chicken nuggets,” could keep him calm until police arrive.

