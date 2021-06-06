How to Watch Little Birds Streaming Online in US

British drama “Little Birds,” which stars Juno Temple, makes its US premiere on Sunday, June 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch “Little Birds” streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content on the Prime Starz channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Starz Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Starz on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch “Little Birds” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Starz is only in the “Premiere” bundle, or as a separate add-on to another channel package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Little Birds” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Starz add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Little Birds” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Little Birds” live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Starz is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Starz add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “Little Birds” live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Little Birds’ Preview

Little Birds | Official Trailer | STARZWelcome to Tangier. Based on the erotic short stories of Anaïs Nin, the six-part limited series Little Birds premieres June 6 on STARZ. #LittleBirds #STARZ Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel: bit.ly/1kalhP0 Like STARZ on Facebook: starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT Follow STARZ on Twitter: starz.tv/STARZTwitterYT Follow STARZ on Instagram: starz.tv/STARZInstagramYT Visit STARZ on YouTube: bit.ly/1mkHKgZ Based on Anaïs… 2021-04-28T15:00:00Z

Inspired by author Anais Nin’s collection of erotic short stories that was published after her death, “Little Birds” is a British drama starring Juno Temple, most recently seen in “Ted Lasso.”

The U.S. broadcast will be on Starz and its description of the series is as follows:

“Little Birds” follows New York heiress Lucy Savage (Juno Temple) fresh off the transatlantic steamer and ready for love and marriage in exotic climes. But when her husband Hugo (Hugh Skinner) does not receive her in the way she expected, she spins off into the surprising, diverse and degenerate world of Tangier in 1955. Period drama about an ingénue abroad this is not. Instead, “Little Birds” is a modern tale of a woman losing and then finding herself down a mesmerizing rabbit hole. What Lucy discovers is a world in flux, a country quivering on the cusp of independence, populated by a myriad of characters including a provocative dominatrix, Cherifa Lamor (Yumna Marwan) who particularly captures Lucy’s imagination. “Little Birds” is a bold and subversive re-invention of melodrama for our times that takes the audience on a witty, moving and provocative journey towards freedom and independence.

The premiere episode description reads, “In 1955, heiress Lucy Savage arrives in Tangier, one of the last outposts of colonial decadence, and experiences culture shock in more ways than one.”

Episode two airs on June 13 and its description reads, “Lucy gets herself an invitation to an exclusive wrap party, which she attends with Adham; later, she is invited to lunch with the Secretary without her husband.”

Then on June 20 comes episode three: “Hugo struggles with unfinished business that Lucy’s father asked him to take care of; Adham finds his royal bearing is of little help in the Interzone.”

In an interview with BT TV, Temple described her character as a sort of stand-in for the audience, saying, “[Lucy is] the only young person in this story that has not been in Tangier. It’s this incredible mystery land for Lucy: everything’s new to her; everything is exciting for her. She’s never been anywhere like it in her life. Especially given how women were supposed to be in 1955 in America… when Lucy arrives in a land like Tangier, it feels like falling down the rabbit hole for her.”

Temple and her co-star Skinner also said that it is quite the sexual series but the sexual content is “important to the story.”

“It’s quite out there sexually. But it’s about these repressed characters taking ownership of their situation, and a lot of that is through sex, as in the book. So it is important to the story,” said Skinner.

Temple added, “Real erotica consists of the stuff that people don’t necessarily want to talk about. Sometimes it’s scary, sometimes it’s dangerous but it’s something that isn’t just about the beautiful side of sexuality, it’s a more perilous side of sexuality, you know? Which I think can also help you get to know yourself: it’s not about just f***ing and getting off, it’s about getting to know your insides and how your blood pumps, you know?”

“Little Birds” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.