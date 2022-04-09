Lizelle Herrera: Texas Woman Accused of Murder for Abortion

Lizelle Herrera is a 26-year-old Texas woman who is now accused of murder because of a “self-inducted abortion.”

The case is sure to create new controversies over Texas’s abortion laws. Herrera was arrested by the Starr County Sheriff’s Department in McAllen, Texas.

The Guardian noted that it’s not clear whether Herrera “was accused of having an abortion or whether she helped someone else get an abortion.”

However, Texas Public Radio quoted the head of an “abortion fund” activist group as saying that Herrera came on the radar of law enforcement officials when she divulged information about a miscarriage in the hospital.

Authorities have not confirmed that account; they have released almost no details. The hashtag #freelizelle was trending on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Herrera Was Charged With Murder for a ‘Self-Induced Abortion,’ Reports Say

Court documents posted on Facebook by the page El Tejano say that a grand jury in Texas found that Herrera “did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual J.A.H. by a self-inducted abortion,” giving the date Jan. 7, 2022. According to Telemundo, she was arrested on April 7, 2022.

Protestors are chanting for abortion rights and the release of Lizelle Herrera. @TPRNews pic.twitter.com/qxzhhnqhng — Carolina Cuellar Colmenares (@Wzrd_of_Lnlynss) April 9, 2022

Heavy has written to Starr County Sheriff Rene “Orta” Fuentes seeking comment. The department recommends people interested in seeing who is in jail check the VINE Link database. Herrera does not appear in it. Heavy has reached out to Herrera through a social media page and phone numbers in online records.

According to Valley Central, Herrera was “charged with murder after authorities say she performed a “self-induced abortion.'”

A Sheriff’s Department spokesman told the news outlet that Herrera was arrested on accusations that she did “intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.” She was initially held on $500,000 bail.

Sheriff’s major Carlos Delgado told The Guardian: “Herrera was arrested and served with an indictment on the charge of murder after Herrera did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.”

Authorities have not released additional details.

An Abortion Fund Claims Herrera Divulged Information After a Miscarriage to Hospital Officials

🚨 ACTION ALERT 🚨 STARR COUNTY JAIL HAS DISCONNECTED THEIR NUMBER! Thank you for using your voice in the unlawful arrest of Lizelle. We also need to urge the Starr Co. DA, G. Allen Ramirez, to drop the alleged murder charges. Call Starr County DA right now! pic.twitter.com/ZvroZS0Id1 — Frontera Fund (@LaFronteraFund) April 9, 2022

Frontera Fund wrote on Twitter, “STARR COUNTY JAIL HAS DISCONNECTED THEIR NUMBER! Thank you for using your voice in the unlawful arrest of Lizelle. We also need to urge the Starr Co. DA, G. Allen Ramirez, to drop the alleged murder charges. Call Starr County DA right now.” That site calls itself “an abortion fund for the Rio Grande Valley.”

According to Texas Public Radio, the group protested on April 9, 2022, outside the Starr County Jail.

“This arrest is inhumane. We are demanding the immediate release of Lizelle Herrera,” said Rockie Gonzalez, founder and board chair of Frontera Fund to TPR. “What is alleged is that she was in the hospital and had a miscarriage and divulged some information to hospital staff, who then reported her to the police.”

According to ABC News, Texas has the most restrictive abortion laws in the United States. There have been numerous legal challenges to the constitutionality of the laws, according to the Texas Tribune. That publication calls the controversial law a “near total” abortion ban that “bans abortions at about six weeks from the patient’s last menstrual period.” The newspaper reported that the law is enforced through civil litigation.

MyRGV.com first reported the story.