Chris Rock’s Ex-Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chris Rock was married to philanthropist Malaak Compton-Rock for almost two decades. They got married in 1996 and were together for 19 years before they called it quits in 2014, People reported. While married they had two daughters, Lola,18, and Zahra, 16.

Compton-Rock is an Oakland, California native with a background in public relations and event planning. She has bachelor of fine arts degree in arts/production management from Howard University according to Crain’s New York Business. Black America Web reported that she has also worked at the U.S. Fund for UNICEF where she planned fundraising and advocacy events and is involved with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help find a cure for breast cancer.

When she left her position with UNICEF, she began founding her own organizations. In 2008, she founded The Angelrock Project, “an online e-village that promotes volunteerism, social responsibility, and sustainable change” that offers information on “how to volunteer, advice on making monetary or in-kind donations, links to life-changing non-profit organizations, recommends fair trade companies whose products sustain third-world artisans, and includes a discussion forum and blog” the organization’s website stated. She and Rock also started The Angelrock Project South Africa, which is “a trust that provides assistance to orphaned and vulnerable children, granny-led households and people living with HIV/AIDS in Diepsloot, a poverty-stricken shanty town in Johannesburg, South Africa.” It also provides “educational and tuition assistance, food and nutritional support, and living allowance grants for those whose lives have been adversely affected by HIV/AIDS and poverty.”

Compton-Rock also founded the Champions for Children’s Committee, “a prestigious group of well-known individuals committed to raising awareness about the signs and prevention of child abuse” according to her bio on The Angel Rock Project’s website.

1. Compton-Rock Founded a Nonprofit Called styleWORKS

Compton-Rock is the founder of a nonprofit called styleWORKS, which gave makeovers to women were receiving public assistance. Her bio states that styleWORKS “provided comprehensive grooming services, i.e., hair styling, make-up application, skincare services, clothing, accessories, and image consulting to women moving from welfare to work.” The organization switched gears and now specifically offers “grooming seminars on a consultant basis only and continues to offer monthly mentoring and job retention-based services, such as the styleWORKS book club.”

2. Compton-Rock Founded a Program That Takes Brooklyn Youth to Perform Community Service in Africa

In 2008, Compton-Rock founded a program called Journey for Change: Empowering Youth Through Global Service. Through this program, a group of girls from Brooklyn, New York who attend the The Bushwick Salvation Army Community Center go to Johannesburg, South Africa for two weeks to perform community service. The young ladies, aged 12-15, become global ambassadors for one year once they return to the U.S and focus on “advocacy, service, and educational activities” by doing activities like organizing fundraisers and speaking at schools, the program’s page stated.

3. The Rocks Announced Their Divorce in 2014

Chris Rock filed for divorce from Malaak Compton-Rock is 2014, PEOPLE reported, which was confirmed by his lawyer, Robert S. Cohen. Compton-Rock had also submitted a statement regarding their split after nearly two decades of being together to PEOPLE:

Their oldest daughter, Lola, graduated from high school in June 2020. Her mother posted that she had spent time in Thailand to study three of the world’s religions during her senior year and now attends college in Europe.

“I could not be prouder of the young woman she has become and am excited for her to begin university in Europe,” Compton-Rock wrote in a congratulatory post on Instagram. “Food and travel is her love language and she sees life through the lens of communicating through food, culture and community. I am so excited to parent her through this next phase of life.”

Her mother also noted on Instagram that Lola was also a member of Jack & Jill, an organization of Black youth and women that promotes community service and leadership. She graduated from the Bergen-Passaic chapter in New Jersey in June 2020.

