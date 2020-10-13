Maria Athens: News Anchor Arrested in Bizarre Anchorage Mayor Scandal

Maria Athens is the Alaska-based news anchor who was arrested in relation to a sexting scandal involving the mayor of Anchorage, Ethan Berkowitz.

On October 12, Berkowitz, 58, said in a statement that he engaged in an “inappropriate messaging relationship” with Athens, 41. Berkowitz said that the relationship took place “several years” ago.

Berkowitz, a Democrat, was elected to his second and final term as Anchorage mayor in 2018.

Athens Said ‘Reliable Sources’ Told Her That Berkowitz Posts Nude Photos to an ‘Underage Girls Website’

Maria Athens Mayor Berkowitz Allegations VideoA video showing news anchor Maria Athens making unfounded allegations about Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. 2020-10-13T14:43:00Z

On October 9, Athens said in a Facebook video that she confirmed Berkowitz posted nude photos to an “underage girls website.” Athens says in the video that she expects the story to become a national news story.

Athens also posted a photo allegedly sent by Berkowitz to the website. The Associated Press reports that Athens’ boss at the ABC/Fox affiliate in Anchorage disavowed the story. The AP report identifies the station manager as Athens’ boyfriend. The Anchorage Daily News named the station manager and boyfriend as Scott Centers.

On the same day that Athens made the allegations, she was arrested on trespassing charges inside of the station’s headquarters in Anchorage. Anchorage authorities determined that Berkowitz committed no criminal act in relation to the photos.

Athens Majored in Diplomacy in College

According to Athens’ Twitter page, she is a graduate of Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. Athens says that studied diplomacy, international relations and political science at the school. Athens lists New York, New York, as her hometown on Fox/ABC Anchorage’s homepage.

Athens regularly posts tweets and retweets messages that are favorable to President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

On her official Facebook page, Athens describes herself as the lead news anchor on Fox/ABC as well as the news program’s executive producer.

Athens Allegedly Told Berkowitz in Voicemail: ‘I Am Such a Good Person & I Thought I Loved You’

Reporter Maria Athens threatens to kill Anchorage Mayor Berkowitz in disturbing voicemailRead more about it at https://alaskalandmine.com/landmines/bombshell-maria-athens-threatened-to-kill-mayor-berkowitz-in-disturbing-voicemail/ 2020-10-13T05:33:28Z

In a voicemail purportedly sent by Athens to Berkowitz that was published by the Alaska Landmine, the news anchor says that she “thought” that she loved Berkowitz.

Athens accuses Berkowitz of being a “pedophile” and calls the mayor a “Jewish piece of living f****** s***.” Athens said that she would win an Emmy for her work in “exposing” Berkowitz. Athens also threatens to “kill” Berkowitz and his wife, Mara Kimmel.

