Melinda, Daisy Coleman’s Mother, Dies at 58

The Coleman family, featured in a 2016 Netflix documentary called Audrie & Daisy that told the stories of teenage rape victims, has suffered another tragic blow. Four months after Daisy Coleman took her own life, her mother, Melinda Coleman, has also died by suicide. She was 58.

The organization SafeBAE confirmed the news of Coleman’s death on social media. The group shared on Instagram late on December 6:

We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide. The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan, and Daisy was more than she could face most days. Melinda was a gifted veterinarian, devoted mother and wife, and talented body builder. More than anything, she loved and believed in her children. It is no accident that she created some of the most gifted, passionate, and resilient children. Our hearts are forever with Logan & Charlie.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

The Coleman family has suffered unimaginable loss over the years. Melinda Coleman’s husband, Michael, died in a car crash in 2009. Her youngest son, Tristan, died in 2018, also from a car crash. He was 19.

Melinda Coleman Posted About Her Love for Her Daughter on Facebook Hours Before Her Death

Melinda Coleman shared heartbreaking posts about her lost family members on Facebook in the hours before her death. She posted several photos of Daisy ranging from when she was a young child until adulthood. Melinda wrote:

There aren’t enough I love yous I could have said when I was holding your cold, broken , dead body. I held you like a baby anyway, my baby. The baby I held when you first came into this world. It has always been my greatest honor and joy to be your mother and best friend. Mama bear!

Melinda Coleman also posted a screenshot of typed words that read, “everybody I know will someday be dead. This I know in my heart and my head. This sometimes keeps me awake in bed. I think of all the love you’s I never said.”

Her posts included a letter that her late husband, Michael, wrote to Daisy when their daughter was about 9 years old. In the letter, he wrote about how Daisy was as a baby and how she was an excellent young student. Michael Coleman wrote that he had been “privileged to rock you to sleep every night.”

She also posted about her youngest son, Tristan. Melinda Coleman shared a handwritten letter, that was stained either by water or tears, with her son’s name in the caption of the Facebook post.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. As the organization explains on its website, “the Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.”

Daisy Coleman Said She Was Raped as a Teenager & Suffered Bullying in the Aftermath

Daisy Coleman detailed her story in the 2016 Netflix documentary about being raped as a teenager and then bullied by her classmates in the aftermath. She claimed that in January 2012, she and a friend attended a party at classmate Matthew Barnett’s home in Maryville, Missouri. Daisy Coleman was 14 at the time.

As reported by the Associated Press, Daisy Coleman said she drank a “clear liquid” at the party before ending up in a bedroom. She told investigators that Barnett raped her while a second boy watched. Barnett claimed the sex had been consensual, according to the AP.

The boys took Daisy Coleman home but left her outside on the front porch, passed out. As Heavy previously reported, Melinda Coleman found her daughter the following morning still laying on the porch in the freezing weather.

Barnett was initially charged with felony sexual assault but the charge was dropped two months later. The prosecutor claimed the Coleman family “wasn’t cooperating with the investigation” but as CNN reported, Melinda Coleman denied this was the case.

In early 2014, Barnett pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge for supplying Daisy Coleman with alcohol and leaving her outside in below-freezing temperatures. He was sentenced to two years probation.

Daisy Coleman suffered intense bullying in the aftermath, as Heavy previously reported. She detailed in the documentary how she felt people in the town of Maryville put the blame on her. The family relocated back to Albany, Missouri, in August 2012.

Melinda Coleman Said Her Daughter Never Recovered From the Pain of the Assault

Daisy Coleman attempted suicide in January 2014. The Washington Post reported it was an attempted overdose and that she was rushed to a children’s psychiatric hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. The newspaper, citing Melinda Coleman, reported it was the third time Daisy had tried to take her own life.

Melinda Coleman told WDAF-TV at the time that her daughter tried to take her own life after attending a party the night before. She said Daisy was “attacked” online following the gathering.

In August 2020, at the age of 23, Daisy Coleman died by suicide. Police found her body after Melinda Coleman requested a welfare check, TMZ reported. Melinda Coleman wrote on Facebook at the time, “She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her! She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone.”

Melinda Coleman Was Riding in the Passenger Seat In the Crash That Killed Her Son, Tristan

Tristan Ash Coleman died in a car crash on June 18, 2018. As KAKE-TV reported at the time, Tristan Coleman was driving a Ford F250 on Interstate 70 around 10:20 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. The outlet reported that the driver “overcorrected after entering the median” which caused the truck to roll over twice.

Tristan Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene. He was just 19 years old. Melinda Coleman was in the passenger seat. She was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

According to his obituary, Tristan and Melinda had been driving home to Albany, Kansas, after helping Daisy move to Colorado Springs.

The obit noted that Tristan had graduated with honors from Albany High School in 2017. He had been working as a veterinary technician and had planned to study the subject in college. The obituary added that he had spent the final year of his life “caring for his mother as well as working with her.”

Tristan Coleman was also remembered for his own advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual assault. “Tristan also talked to high school students about sexual assault, consent and title 9. At one event, he spoke to over 500 students. He was an impressive and inspirational speaker that truly loved people and wanted to make the world a better place.”

This article will be updated.