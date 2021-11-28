How to Watch ‘Miracle in Motor City’ Lifetime Movie Online

Smokey Robinson stars in the newest Lifetime Christmas movie, “Miracle in Motor City,” which premieres Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Miracle in Motor City” streaming online:

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Miracle in Motor City” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Lifetime, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Miracle in Motor City” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Miracle in Motor City” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Miracle in Motor City” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Miracle in Motor City” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Miracle in Motor City’ 2021 Preview





Play



It's a Wonderful Lifetime Holiday Movie Preview | Full Special | Lifetime Host Tia Mowry (star of this year's Miracle in Motor City) showcases Lifetime's upcoming 2021 Christmas Movies. In addition to sneak peeks and cast interviews, Tia will share a special treat or cocktail recipe to go with each movie previewed! For even more delicious recipes that you can make for your holiday gatherings be sure… 2021-11-07T23:00:14Z

Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” slate of holiday movies kicked off on Friday, November 26 with Reba McEntire’s Lifetime movie and now a new movie will debut every night until Christmas.

Sunday, November 28 comes “Miracle In Motor City,” which stars Tia Mowry, Mark Taylor and the legendary Smokey Robinson himself.

The press release reads:

Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry) bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church’s annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown Legend Smokey Robinson. When her best friends secretly enlist Amber’s former flame Eddie (Mark Taylor) to help – the pair reconnect in a quest to find Smokey and convince him to appear. With the clock ticking, family, friends, and superstar Smokey Robinson come together to stage the most special pageant yet.

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Mowry teased her latest Christmas movie and talked about what it was like performing with Robinson.

“I am telling you — the movie takes place in Detroit and what I love about this mvoie and what makes it diferent from all the other Christmas movies that I’ve done is we have this really nice Motown flair, right? Smokey Robsinon is Motown and he is a legend and I’m so honored to have him be a part of this movie. Just being in his presence is so wonderful … he’s so incredibly talented bu tnot only that, he’s just so humble. He is the sweetest, most kind person you will ever meet,” said Mowry.

The rest of the It’s a Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate includes:

November 29: “Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion”

November 30: “Saying Yes to Christmas”

December 1: “Match Made in Mistletoe”

December 2: “A Christmas Village Romance”

December 3: “A Christmas Dance Reunion”

December 4: “Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas”

December 5: “My Favorite Christmas Melody”

December 6: “Secretly Santa”

December 7: “Christmas Movie Magic”

December 8: “Christmas With a Crown”

December 9: “A Fiance For Christmas”

December 10: “Holiday in Santa Fe”

December 11: “The Holiday Fix Up”

December 12: “People PResents: Blending Christmas”

December 13: “Maps and Mistletoe”

December 14: “Ghosts of Christmas Past”

December 15: “The Enchanted Christmas Cake”

December 16: “Christmas By Chance”

December 17: “Mistletoe in Montana”

December 18: “Toying With the Holidays”

December 19: “Under the Christmas Tree”

December 20: “Candy Cane Candidate”

December 21: “The Christmas Ball”

December 22: “It Takes a Christmas Village”

December 23: “Rebuilding A Dream Christmas”

December 24: “Hot Chocolate Holiday”

December 25: “Writing Around the Christmas Tree”

“Miracle in Motor City” premieres Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.