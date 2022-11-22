Nicholas Brink: Anderson Lee Aldrich Used to Be Nick Brink

Nicholas Brink was the birth name of accused Club Q mass shooter Anderson Aldrich.

Heavy has confirmed the name change via public records in Texas. The case was filed in Bexar County, Texas, because Aldrich was living in San Antonio at the time. He was also known as “Nick Brink” before the name change.

The name change was filed in April 2016 in the 37th District Court. The case summary reads “Nicholas F. Brink to Anderson L Aldrich.” The judge granted the change, the court records say.

The Washington Post was first to report the name change. According to the Post, Aldrich, now 22, changed his name due to online bullying that occurred when he was a juvenile.

Anderson Lee Aldrich is the suspect accused of perpetrating a mass shooting at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The November 19, 2022, attack left five dead and 19 injured, including 17 who suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooter entered the nightclub with a long rifle and opened fire inside just before midnight, Colorado Springs Police Lieutenant Pamela Castro said in an early morning news conference on November 20. Aldrich was subdued by heroic patrons, who were credited with saving lives, Castro said. One disarmed the suspect and beat him with his own gun, according to NPR.

Here’s what you need to know:

At Age 15, Aldrich ‘Became the Target of a Particularly Vicious Bout of Online Bullying’

The Washington Post reported that Aldrich had a “tumultuous past,” growing up Nicholas Brink in San Antonio, Texas. His mother, Laura Voepel, was arrested for “suspected arson” when he was 12, although she was convicted of a lesser charge, The Post reported. That case, Heavy has documented, is also in Bexar County, Texas.

In 2013, she had a charge recorded for criminal mischief.

“At age 15, he became the target of a particularly vicious bout of online bullying in which insulting accusations were posted to a website, along with his name, photos and online aliases,” The Post reported of then Nicholas Brink, adding that a YouTube account under his name featured “a crude, profanity-laden animation under the title, ‘Asian homosexual gets molested.'”

That is the only social media account to be verified for him.

The gunman’s birth name was Nicholas Brink, The Washington Post also confirmed, reporting that he changed the name due to “online bullying.”

Who is Anderson Lee Aldrich’s father? Aaron Brink, according to The Post, which said Brink and Laura Voepel Brink were divorced a year after Aldrich was born in Orange, California. Online records reviewed by Heavy show that Brink, now 51, still lives in California. Aldrich was living in Colorado Springs, where his mom had moved, at the time of the mass shooting.

Heavy has confirmed that Aldrich is the grandson of outgoing California Republican State Assemblymember Randy Voepel, the former mayor of Santee, California. Voepel represents the 71st District in the San Diego area. There were calls to expel Voepel from the state Assembly after he made comments comparing the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to the Revolutionary War. Aldrich’s mother, Laura Voepel, has written posts praising Randy Voepel on Facebook and confirming he is her father.

“This is Lexington and Concord. First shots fired against tyranny,” Randy Voepel, who was defeated in a Republican primary in August 2022, said in a San Diego Union-Tribune article three days after January 6. “Tyranny will follow in the aftermath of the Biden swear-in on January 20th.” According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Voepel “later tweeted that he condemned violence and lawlessness.” Voepel and his office did not immediately respond to requests for comments from Heavy.

Disturbing video first obtained by Daily Mail shows Aldrich live streaming a standoff with police in 2021, when he was accused of threatening to detonate a bomb. The charges ended up being dropped for no clear reason. “This is your boy, I’ve got the f****** s**theads outside. F****** s**theads got their f****** rifles out. If they breach I’m [going to] blow it to holy hell. Come on in boys, let’s f****** see it!” he said in the video, wearing a ballistic vest.

Video of Anderson Lee Aldrich last year live-streaming his standoff with police after threatening to blow up the house his mother was in. #ColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/zwkQOmS3Sx — Shawn Schwaller (@madprofes) November 21, 2022

Aldrich was arrested in 2021 after his mother reported to police he was threatening to harm her with a homemade bomb and multiple weapons, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado Springs. He was arrested after a standoff and charged with five felonies, according to a press release at the time. But he was not prosecuted, records show. The El Paso County district attorney has not commented on why the case was dropped.

Aldrich’s Mother Was Concerned About His Mental Health, According to Her Facebook Comments

Online records show Aldrich living at an apartment complex address in Colorado Springs. Online records indicate he shares that address with his mother, Laura Voepel, 44, who works as a support engineer and previously lived in California.

On Aldrich’s birthday, Laura Voepel wrote on Facebook, “My boys 15 birthday! He got head to toe (6’3″) ghillie military suit ànd he is surfing cloud 9.” She tagged her mother, Pamela Pullen, in the post, who Ancestry.com records confirm is Randy’s ex-wife.

Facebook posts made by his mother reveal he had been dealing with mental health issues. She posted often about her son in a Facebook group for women involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Colorado Springs area.

In one post in July 2021, she asked for help finding a criminal defense attorney: “Hello Sisters. Does anyone know of a fantastic defense attorney? I ask this with a heavy heart but my family really needs some help at this time. We have cash to retain good counsel. Thank you.” Her post about needing a criminal defense attorney came just after her son was arrested.

In February 2022, she wrote, “Hello Sisters. Can anyone please recommend a great trauma/ptsd therapist?” and indicated it was for a 21-year-old, which Aldrich then was. She asked in May 2022, “Can anybody refer my son to a private boxing coach? He’s 6’6” tall and hits like a freight train. Cannot find a good gym or anyone serious. He has made huge life changes and needs this!”

In 2021, she wrote, “Does anyone have an extra heavy duty fan they would like to donate to my son? He’s in University Village Apartments and it’s 80 degrees in his apartment and no fan. They put in a new ac but it doesn’t blow any air out. I swear they need to clean those ducts. He doesn’t have any cash so thought I’d ask you. Thanks all! 🙏👍🏻😊”

Randy Voepel was defeated after redistricting forced two Republicans to run against each other. Heavy has reached out to numerous members of Voepel’s office to seek comment from him, including his chief of staff.

In Colorado Springs, the police chief told the assembled media that Aldrich, 22, had entered the gay nightclub and opened fire.

“The suspect entered Club Q and immediately began shooting people inside,” Vasquez said. At least two “heroic people confronted” and stopped Aldrich from being able to harm others, the chief said. The witnesses were not identified. The FBI was on the scene and police were still working to identify the victims who had died, he said. Aldrich used a long rifle, he said.

READ NEXT: Anderson Lee Aldrich: Club Q Shooting Suspect