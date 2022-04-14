Nicole Pare Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nicole Pare is a woman from the San Diego, California, area who was reported missing when she failed to pick up a family member at the airport.

The San Diego Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Pare, 32. At this point, police tweeted, they have no evidence that Pare was a victim of a crime, but she is considered a “missing at-risk” person in part because she has never gone missing before.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Pare’s Purse Was Located, But There Was No Sign of Her, Police Say

On April 12, 2022, the San Diego Police Department reported about Pare’s disappearance, labeling the post “***Missing Person At Risk***”

On April 11, 2022, Nicole Paré “failed to pick up a family member at the airport. Other family members checked her residence in Pacific Beach and were unable to locate her or her vehicle which is a 2017 Audi A5 (CA 7VAZ668),” police wrote in the statement posted to Facebook.

“Her purse was located in La Mesa and her vehicle has been spotted there and in Lemon Grove as recently as yesterday. We have no evidence that she is a victim of a crime. However, based on the totality of the circumstances, including the fact that she has never gone missing before, Paré is considered missing at-risk.”

2. Police Later Stated That They Found Pare’s Vehicle & Found Images of Her Walking Via a Security Camera

In an updated on April 13, 2022, police revealed that Pare was seen on a security camera, and her vehicle was located. But there was no sign of Pare.

“Update (04/13/2022): Nicole Paré was seen on a security camera on 04/11/2022 around 7:00 p.m. in the La Mesa area near 7000 University Ave. Her vehicle has since been located,” police wrote.

“She was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top, multi-colored patterned leggings, and white sneakers. If anyone has information on Nicole Paré, please contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 and reference SDPD Case #22-500305.”

3. Police Say That Pare Has ‘Never Gone Missing Before’

According to police, Paré “is described as a 32-year-old, white female, with blond hair, brown eyes, 5’2” tall, and about 130 lbs. Her clothing is unknown at this time.”

Her purse was located in La Mesa and her vehicle has been spotted in both La Mesa and Lemon Grove as recently as yesterday. There’s no evidence she’s a victim of a crime. Based on the circumstances, and the fact she’s never gone missing before, Paré is considered missing at-risk. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 13, 2022

Police tweeted, “Her purse was located in La Mesa and her vehicle has been spotted in both La Mesa and Lemon Grove as recently as yesterday. There’s no evidence she’s a victim of a crime. Based on the circumstances, and the fact she’s never gone missing before, Paré is considered missing at-risk.”

4. Pare Showcased Pets & Boats on Social Media

Pare goes by the name Nikki Pare on Facebook. Her visible posts show her on a beach, with pets, and are of sunsets and boats. In short, they are tranquil scenes with no sign of anything being amiss.

Her top post is a birthday fundraiser about childhood hunger.

5. A Family Member Cautions, ‘We Do Not Know What She Has Experienced’

A family member, Lindsey Burton Cleveland, posted on Facebook about Pare’s disappearance, writing:

For those of you following, my cousin Nicole Paré (Nikki) is still missing. Please help spread the word and share this post. It only takes one person that may have spotted her to lead us in the right direction. Here’s what we know: 4/11/22 – Purse found in a parking lot at 7032 University Ave in La Mesa, CA 4/11/22 – Her car was recorded on a traffic camera at 8123 Cascio Ct in Lemon Grove, CA 4/11/22 – Last known sighting was at 7:00pm at 7000 University Ave in La Mesa, CA 4/13/22 – Her vehicle was found at 7471 University Ave in La Mesa, CA Images were found from surveillance cameras on University Ave in La Mesa where Nicole was last scene on Monday, 4/11/22. We have no reason to believe she wouldn’t be wearing the same outfit. She is wearing what appears to be multi-colored leggings (maybe camo), a tank top and white sneakers. If you see her please call 911 rather than approach her. We do not know what she has experienced and we need to proceed with care and caution for her safety.

READ NEXT: Graphic Video Captures Death of 14-Year-Old Boy on Orlando Free Fall Amusement Ride.