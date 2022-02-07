Kylian Mbappé Sends Message On PSG Future Amid Euphoric Real Madrid Rumors

The French international was a crucial component in PSG’s dominant win over reigning league champs Lille 5-1, but it was not his brilliant performance that made headlines.

Mbappé was asked about what he was planning to do after the end of this season.

This is one of the major soap operas developing throughout the past few months in both Paris and Madrid a the World Cup winner finds himself in the midst of what is the most pivotal part of the season for the Parisians.

He was asked this on Amazon Prime Video’s broadcast of Ligue1, and he was standing alongside former French star Thierry Henry.





Mbappé: ‘My Decision Is Not Made Yet’

The Frenchman was questioned about his future and the eventual tie with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage.

Regarding his future, the star forward was quite convincing, “I’m focused on beating Madrid, and then we’ll see what happens”

“My decision hasn’t been made. Even if the Madrid game changes a lot of things, and even though I’m free to do what I want, I’m not going to do that kind of thing and I’m not going to talk to the opponent.”





The striker talks about the steps he is going to take, just not at this moment. The main focus is on the Champions League as this is the team’s major objective coming into the season.

This starts to feed a lot of media outlets during the next nine days that will add great deal of fuel to this extraordinary duel.

Does He Stay Or Does he Go?

With this statement, the speculation will again go into hyperdrive as Real Madrid is willing to do whatever it takes to finally seduce the Frenchman to make the leap to the Santiago Bernabéu. The key would be the money and the number of eventual sponsorships he could land with an eventual move to Spain.

One thing is sure, he did not sign anything with anyone. This coming off the heels of a report from Bild in Germany where they stated that the player gave the OK to move to Valdebebas and would be earning around €50 million (approx US$57.1 million) gross salary a year.

Meanwhile the Spanish press was saying that the Body native was heading to the Iberian peninsula during the winter transfer window. That of course did not happen as Mbappé confirmed he was staying until the end of the season.

One has to remember that Mbappé’s contract expires on June 30 and all signs to point to him making a decision after the season comes to a close.

Since the beginning of the year, there are conflicting reports that say that he is staying and, at the same time, going.

Recently, there was talk that Mbappé was looking forward to signing one for one more year as he wanted to play along Neymar and Leo Messi for another year.

Keep in mind that both players have not had the most brilliant seasons to date and it is Mbappé that carried a great deal of the offensive burden. He, alongside Leo Messi, was one of the goalscorers in the 5-1 thrashing they gave Lille.

PSG will now prepare to host Stade Rennes this coming weekend before they face Real Madrid next week.

