Virginia Woman Who Disappeared During Night Out Found Dead

Sheena West, a Virginia woman who went missing on Saturday during a night out with friends, has been found dead. Alarm bells were raised when West, 36, disappeared on Saturday night in the middle of a night out with her friends without saying anything and leaving her phone and wallet behind, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

A missing person’s report was filed the following day and West’s friends and family took to Facebook to raise awareness about her disappearance. Sadly, on Tuesday, Norfolk police confirmed that West had been found dead at a residence in the Ocean View area, The Pilot reported. According to the outlet, a police spokesperson said that there is no sign of foul play and they are investigating West’s death as an “undetermined” death.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet provided a report on the cause and manner of death.

Security Footage From the Night West Disappeared Showed Her Leaving the Bar With an Unidentified Man, According to Social Media Posts

Following West’s disappearance on Saturday night, friends took to Facebook to share information and raise awareness in posts that have now mostly been deleted from the platform. According to the New York Post, some of the posts included surveillance photos of West leaving the tapas bar Central Shore and it appeared that she was being led out by a man who has not been identified.

One of her friends, Desiree Czoschke, wrote: “She’s been missing since Saturday night with no car, phone or wallet, hasn’t been home or work, and isn’t in the jail or hospital either. She was last seen on shore drive with us and she just disappeared. She was wearing a gold cocktail dress and black blazer.” Czoschke later added, “Edit: Sheena has been found and as much as it breaks my heart to actually say the words, may she Rest In Peace.”

On Wednesday evening, Norfolk police confirmed that West had been found dead on November 15, hours after she’d left the bar, WAVY reported. According to the outlet, police said they responded to a call for an unresponsive woman at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, in the 1200 block of Hillside Avenue, about 10 miles from where she was last seen. The woman, who was later identified as West, was declared deceased at the scene.

It’s unclear at this time at whose residence West was when she died as well as her cause of death.

West’s Friends & Colleagues Mourned Her Death Online, Describing Her as ‘Funny & Positive’

West worked at an animal care center, the Center For Animal Healing, Virginia Beach Pet Wellness Center. The business wrote that they would be closed on Wednesday in light of West’s death. The post reads, “Our world has lost a beautiful light. We are closed today to try to catch our breath and mourn our friend Sheena West. We are utterly heartbroken. And completely devastated for her family.”

The office manager told the Pilot that West was “very passionate about her work here and had so much love for all her doggie patients. She was funny, positive and such a sweet friend. She spoke so lovingly about her family, especially her son.”

One family member wrote, “I love you cousin Sheena West. The last memory I have is when you wished me a Happy Father’s day.” A friend wrote, “Rest well Sheena West. You’ll be truly missed.. Send one up for my nephew Dallys.”

