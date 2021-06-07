The Bachelorette 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

“The Bachelor” fan-favorite Katie Thurston headlines Season 17 of “The Bachelorette,” which premieres Monday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Bachelorette” online for free:

‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Preview

Meet Katie Thurston's Men! – The Bachelorette Summer 2021Twenty-nine charming men and one mystery box hope to get lucky in love with Katie Thurston when the fiery 17th season of “The Bachelorette” premieres MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. 2021-05-18T04:25:06Z

Katie Thurston was a popular contestant on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” and as such, the 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Washington state earned the coveted gig of the next “Bachelorette.”

In the season premiere, “29 bachelors and one mystery box” will vie for Thurston’s heart, according to the ABC press release.

The men are as follows:

Aaron, 26, an insurance agent from San Diego, Calif.

Andrew M., 31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, Calif.

Andrew S., 26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria

Austin, 25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, Calif.

Brandon, 26, an auto parts manager from Queens, N.Y.

Brendan, 26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Christian, 26, a real estate agent from Boston, Mass.

Cody, 27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, Calif.

Connor B., 29, a math teacher from Nashville, Tenn.

Conor C., 28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, Calif.

David, 27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, Tenn.

Gabriel, 35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, N.C.

Garrett, 29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, Calif.

Greg, 27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, N.J.

Hunter, 34, a software strategist from Houston, Texas

Jeff, 31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, N.J.

John, 27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, Calif.

Josh, 25, an IT consultant from Miami, Fla.

Justin, 26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Md.

Karl, 34, a motivational speaker from Miami, Fla.

Kyle, 26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Landon, 25, a basketball coach from Dallas, Texas

Marcus, 30, a real estate broker from Portland, Ore.

Marty, 25, a dancer from Reno, Nev.

Michael, 36, a business owner from Akron, Ohio

Mike, 31, a gym owner from San Diego, Calif.

Quartney, 26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Thomas, 28, a real estate broker from Poway, Calif.

Tre, 26, a software engineer from Covington, Ga.

??????, ??, in a box from ??????

Katie Thurston Is The Bachelorette! – Premieres MONDAY JUNE 7 8|7c on ABCKatie Thurston will be the next star of the 17th season of “The Bachelorette," premiering MONDAY JUNE 7 8|7c on ABC! Among the season 25 women, Katie emerged as a leading voice, who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house, and women all over America applauded her for speaking up for what… 2021-04-25T18:44:09Z

The description of the premiere teases, “Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on ‘The Bachelor.’ With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops, props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony. Strap in, it’s going to be a season like no other on ‘The Bachelorette.'”

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

