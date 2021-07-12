How to Watch The Beast Must Die Online for Free

New revenge thriller “The Beast Must Die” premieres Monday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “The Beast Must Die” online for free:

Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris star in new revenge thriller “The Beast Must Die,” which tells the story of a mother trying to get justice for her dead son. It is based on the novel of the same name by Nicholas Blake (which was a pen name for author Cecil Day-Lewis) and shot on location on the Isle of Wight in England.

The press release teases:

After learning the police investigation into the fatal hit and run of her young son Martie has been dropped, Frances Cairnes (Jumbo) takes matters into her own hands. Posing as a novelist researching a new murder-mystery, Frances ingratiates herself with the family of George Rattery (Harris), the man she suspects is responsible, and sets a plan in action to kill him. She’s tracked by detective Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle), who has reason to believe his department covered up George’s involvement in the incident. Suffering from PTSD following the recent death of his partner, Strangeways throws himself into pursuing justice for Martie. But when he discovers an “undercover” Frances living with George and his family, Strangeways finds himself working to both prove George’s guilt and head off Frances’s plans for revenge before anyone else dies.

Other cast members include Geraldine James, Nathaniel Parker, Maeve Dermody, Douggie McMeekin, Mia Tomlinson, and Barney Sayburn.

The description for the premiere episode teases, “Frances Cairnes begins her search for the person who killed her six-year-old son in a hit and run. DI Strangeways arrives on the Isle of Wight, hoping for a fresh start after the death of his colleague.”

Episode two airs on July 19 and its description reads, “Tracking down the man that she believes is responsible for the death of her son, Frances sets out to inveigle her way into his home as she plots her revenge. Struggling to deal with his PTSD, DI Strangeways’ takes a closer look at the investigation into Frances’ son’s death.”

In a panel with the Television Critics Association, Jumbo said that this was the most challenging project she has ever worked on.

“I feel like I was pushed to my very limit on this job. I think it’s the most challenging shoot I’ve ever been on for many reasons,” said Jumbo, adding that she was “drawn toward it emotionally” as the mother of a young child.

“The Beast Must Die” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

