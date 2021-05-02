How to Watch The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Online Free

Popular anthology drama The Girlfriend Experience returns for its third season on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don't have cable or don't have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch The Girlfriend Experience streaming online

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ Season 3 Preview

This reimagining of Steven Soderbergh’s movie of the same name is back exploring the relationship between exclusive escorts and their clients. Known as “GFEs,” these escorts provide much more than just sex. They provide the titular “girlfriend experience” by engaging in emotional relationships as well.

The Starz press release for the third season teases:

The third installment of the anthology series is set amidst the London tech scene. Iris, a neuroscience major begins to explore the transactional world of The Girlfriend Experience, only to find herself deep inside the uncanny valley with the relationships she creates. Iris quickly learns that

her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa. She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether, and heads down a deep path of exploration. Julia Goldani Telles (“The Affair”) takes the lead as Iris in this season.

The season three premiere episode is titled “Mirrors” and its description teases, “Iris relocates to London, leaving behind family and a half-finished degree. She begins a double life: working at an elusive tech startup while providing the girlfriend experience at night.”

Also airing May 2 comes episode two, titled “Everyone’s Got a Price.” Its description reads, “Iris and her co-worker start working on an AI project that mirrors human emotion; new clients provided by a high-end escort agency leave Iris with a wealth of behavioral data.”

And on May 9 is episode three, “Deepfake.” Its description says, “Iris gets better at simulating the perfect girlfriend experience for her clients; simultaneously at NGM, Iris and her co-workers start training the AI model with new, simulated sets.”

“The Girlfriend Experience” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.