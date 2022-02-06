‘The Tuck Rule’ Streaming: How to Watch 30 for 30 Online Free

A moment known as “The Tuck Rule” that launched and defined recently retired quarterback Tom Brady’s illustrious NFL career is now set for the “30 for 30” documentary treatment.

The movie will premiere Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

“The Tuck Rule” Preview

Twenty years ago, Tom Brady was 24 years old and a little known backup quarterback for the New England Patriots filling in for the injured Drew Bledsoe.

Brady kept the starting job through the 2001 regular season into the playoffs, and his first playoff game made a lasting mark on his career and the league. He looked to drive his team to a game-tying field goal amid a blizzard in New England in the 2001 AFC Divisional Round game against the Oakland Raiders. The Patriots trailed the Raiders 13-10 with 1:50 to go in regulation.

It nearly fell apart for Brady and company as former college teammate and Raiders defensive back hit Brady from behind and knocked the ball out. Referees called it a fumble. After reviewing the play, the call got reversed because Brady moved his arm forward for a pass and then tucked it.

On This Date: In 2002, it looked like Tom Brady fumbled it … but the Tuck Rule changed everything. pic.twitter.com/lhUgB4qKzM — ESPN (@espn) January 19, 2019

The ruling came from NFL Rule 3, Section 22, Article 2, Note 2, which is known as “The Tuck Rule”.

“When [an offensive] player is holding the ball to pass it forward, any intentional forward movement of his arm starts a forward pass, even if the player loses possession of the ball as he is attempting to tuck it back toward his body. Also, if the player has tucked the ball into his body and then loses possession, it is a fumble,” the rule states.

Brady then marched the Patriots to a game-tying field goal, and the Patriots went on to win 16-13 in overtime. The Patriots went to win the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl — the first of six with Brady at quarterback.

Woodson, who played with Brady at Michigan, also had a Hall of Fame career and eventually won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2011. Brady and Woodson, once college roommates, talked about “The Tuck Rule” eventually — sort of.

In the documentary, Brady and Woodson sit down at greater length to talk about the moment that greatly shaped their careers.

“Everyone has a tuck rule in their life. Maybe several tuck rules,” documentary co-director Ken Rodgers said according to USA Today’s Chris Bumbaca. “This may be the biggest turning point in the history of the NFL because it leads to so much history.”