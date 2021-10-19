TikTok No Bones Day Trend Makes Noodle the Pug an Internet Star

The TikTok no bones trend has made Noodle the pug an Internet sensation. But what is the trend?

It’s sort of a twist on Groundhog’s Day, where whether a Groundhog sees his shadow determines when spring will arrive. In the case of the TikTok twist, Noodle the pug’s owner, a man named Jonathan Graziano, posts videos each morning as he tries to see whether Noodle stands up or decides to stay lying in his dog bed.

Graziano then declares it a bones or no bones day.

“Good morning, everyone, and welcome back to yet another round of ‘no bones,’ the game where we find out if my 13-year-old pug woke up with bones, and we also kind of find out how our day is going to go,” Graziano declares in his videos, which you can find on his TikTok page.

The No Bones Day TikTok trend has gone viral. Graziano now has more than 2.1 million followers on TiKTok due to Noodle the pug.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bones Vs. No Bones Game Meaning

@jongraz ##duet with @notthemaincharacters can’t put into words how incredible it’s been to watch this whole thing turn into what it has. we’re blown away. ❤️ ♬ original sound – NTMC

Here’s what it means. If Noodle doesn’t get up, it’s a no bones day. That means, according to what Graziano says in his videos, it might be a bad day so you should probably be cautious and not take major risks. Or it could be simpler. It just means that it’s okay to stay in bed, not get dressed, and catch up on your rest.

However, if Noodle stands up, then according to Graziano it’s going to be a good day, and probably one your should celebrate.

According to NBC News, the pooch is 13 years old, which is probably why he decides sometimes to just stay in bed, a feeling shared at times by us all.

In one recent TikTok video, when Noodle briefly stood up, Graziano declared it was a bones day and so people should go celebrate and treat themselves to the things they really want. “The Japanese fried chicken you were going to order for lunch and the curry to dip it in! All those festive gourds… buy them!” he said.

“can’t put into words how incredible it’s been to watch this whole thing turn into what it has. we’re blown away. ❤️” Graziano wrote in a recent caption with a video of Noodle staying in his dog bed as the lyrics of a song play, “If it’s a no bones day I just stay in bed, Noodle says it’s fine if I don’t get dressed.”

Hashtags have taken off on TikTok relating to the trend like #nobones and #bonesday.

People Are Using the No Bones Day Game as an Excuse to Get the Rest They Need

Graziano also wrote, “I’m so floored by how this has inspired so many amazing videos, skits , songs… Noodle is my joy and it is the privilege of my life to care for him. Taking care of a dog is a lot like building a car while driving it.”

His TikTok comment threads have been filling with comments.

A man responded, “I can’t start my day until I’ve heard from Noodle.”

A woman wrote, “When it’s a no bones day but your teachers don’t cancel classes…”

Some brands got involved. “Thanks Noodle, I’m going to tell my boss I can log off now,” wrote Canada Dry.

“Currently convincing myself I can’t cancel appointments just bc it’s a no bones day. I’m doing it for NOODLE,” wrote another person.

“I knew it was a no bones day when the alarm went off,” wrote a woman.

